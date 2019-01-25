‘She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix, Release Date Announced

Fans will have the chance to return to the world of Eternia soon as Netflix has just renewed She-Ra and the Princess of Power for a second season.

The Noelle Stevenson developed series recently got the green light on a new season, which Netflix announced today. “The truly wonderful “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” has been renewed for Season 2!” Netflix wrote. That’s great news for She-Ra fans, but even better is just how soon we’ll get new episodes.

Stevenson took to social media to share the renewal news as well as the release date for season 2, which happens to be right around the corner. “She-Ra season 2 is coming to Netflix APRIL 26!!” Stevenson wrote.

The first season debuted on Netflix on November 13th, 2018, and the show has thrived ever since. She-Ra received some initial backlash due to its visual style, but once the show released that didn’t seem to be too much of an issue, and fans evidently responded to the show ‘s look and its characters.

For Stevenson, a reboot of She-Ra was way overdue.

“I think it’s been the right time for a while, honestly,” Stevenson told Collider. “That’s what’s so exciting about getting to do this now; it feels like something that has been overdue. I feel very fortunate, very privileged to be able to be the one to bring this to a whole new generation.

The show looks to be an escape for viewers, but it still tackles bigger topics.

“Right now, I really want to bring relief, and sanctuary, a safe place for viewers to escape from the real world while also tackling a lot of the issues that we are dealing with in the real world in a way that feels real and empowering,” Stevenson said.

You can check out the official description below.

“Adora’s destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it’s up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home.”

She-Ra and the Princess of Power season one is currently streaming on Netflix.