Simpsons Writer Josh Weinstein Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Classic Episode

Josh Weinstein celebrated the 25th anniversary of an iconic Simpsons episode on Twitter this week. The writer pointed out his favorite bit from “Mountain of Madness.” The 12th episode of eighth season of the show saw Homer get trapped in a cabin with Mr. Burns. It’s a classic snow-in situation with both men at each other’s throats as hypothermia and hunger set in. But, that’s not the source of Weinstein’s laughs here. Basically, Dan Castellaneta did an amazing job initiating an unhinged version of John Muir on the TV. Marge hears the rambling and quickly backs out of the room and shuts the door. Older episodes of The Simpsons are chock-full of this stuff. People on Twitter seemed to get a kick out of this post and love when creative teams highlight these small moments that might go unnoticed otherwise. Check out the Twitter post for yourself down below.

“Using the 25th anniversary of Mountain of Madness to replay one of my favorite underrated things: Dan Castellaneta’s John Muir impression. He started with a fairly accurate one and we told him to make it ‘older’ and ‘more incomprehensible’ Also, I like how Marge backs out asap”

The Hollywood Report previously spoke to former Simpsons writer Bill Oakley about the small details that lead people to believe the show predicts the future.

“I don’t like it being used for nefarious purposes,” Oakley began. “The idea that anyone misappropriates it to make coronavirus seem like an Asian plot is terrible. In terms of trying to place blame on Asia — I think that is gross. I believe the most antecedent to (Osaka Flu) was the Hong Kong flu of 1968. It was just supposed to be a quick joke about how the flu got here.”

“It was meant to be absurd that someone could cough into box and the virus would survive for six to eight weeks in the box,” he added. “It is cartoonish. We intentionally made it cartoonish because we wanted it to be silly and not scary, and not carry any of these bad associations along with it, which is why the virus itself was acting like a cartoon character and behaving in extremely unrealistic ways.”

“There are very few cases where The Simpsons predicted something,” Oakley mentioned. “It’s mainly just coincidence because the episodes are so old that history repeats itself. Most of these episodes are based on things that happened in the 60s, 70s or 80s that we knew about.”

