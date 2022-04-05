The hit FX drama series Snowfall, originally co-created by the late John Singleton, has been renewed for a sixth and final season. Snowfall is currently airing its fifth season on the network and will be back for one last batch of episodes. Set in 1980s Los Angeles during the rise of the crack cocaine epidemic, the series follows Damson Idris as Franklin Saint and his family, having risen through the ranks and built on empire on the new drug. Three episodes remain in the show’s fifth season which airs Wednesdays at 10 PM ET on FX, the new season of the series is on pace to become its most watched ever according to the network.

“FX first partnered with legendary writer-director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “Today, as the fifth season of ‘Snowfall’ reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley and the rest of the producers to bring ‘Snowfall’ to a climactic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To tell a story worth telling, with creative partners you respect and admire, at a network that supports you throughout and allows you to end on your terms. That’s the dream,” co-creator Dave Andron added. “I am so grateful to everyone at FX from John Landgraf on down and to the entire Snowfall family for helping us get there. If only John Singleton could be with us for the end.”

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” said Snowfall Producer and star Damson Idris. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.”

FX’s official description for the current season of Snowfall reads as follows: |In the fifth season of Snowfall, it’s the summer of 1986, and Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted… right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers.”