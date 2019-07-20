Snowpiercer Trailer Released at SDCC

Buckle up, because the first look at the long-awaited Snowpiercer TV series has officially arrived. During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, TBS debuted the first trailer for the television adaptation, which has been in the works for the small screen since 2015.

Snowpiercer draws inspiration from the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, and tells the story of a dystopian future where all remaining people live on a speeding train. The cars are divided up based on social standing, eventually causing an uprising from the lower-class people in the back of the train. The graphic novel was adapted into a fan-favorite movie by Bong Joon Ho in 2013, which starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton.

“I’m a personal fan of Bong Joon Ho’s epic film and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” Sarah Aubrey, Executive VP of Original Programming at TNT, said when the project was ordered to series. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

The cast of Snowpiercer includes Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick, Alita: Battle Angel), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World, A Wrinkle in Time), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha), and Alison Wright (The Americans). The series is showrun by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson.

“It’s been great.” star Aleks Paunovic previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s a massive ensemble. It’s an amazing cast. You know, Jennifer Connelly? Come on. And she’s been nothing but a pleasure to work with. An extremely smart actor. And all the creatives behind it, everybody behind the scenes and the actors, again, huge ensemble. So I’m just feeling very grateful that I get to be put in a spot to watch these people act. And having it on a TV series from a film that I thought was fantastic and them asking me to come aboard, no pun intended, to do the show, it’s been a blessing.”

Snowpiercer is expected to debut on TBS in the spring of 2020.