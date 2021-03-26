Solar Opposites Season 2 Is Now Available on Hulu

✖

After nearly a year away from the limelight, Solar Opposites has finally returned with a brand new batch of episodes. The animated comedy, from Rick and Morty creators Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland, debuted to overwhelmingly positive reviews back in 2020, and it was quickly picked up for multiple additional seasons. Season 2 has been in the works for the past year, and it was finally released on Hulu early Friday morning.

Unlike some of Hulu's other shows, Solar Opposites follows a binge model. That means that every episode of Season 2 has been released at once, so you can binge the new installment at your own speed.

There are plenty of surprises in store for the second season of Solar Opposites, especially considering fans don't really know where the series is heading going forward. After the Season 1 premiere, creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about the second installment.

"Well, I can tell you that we're keeping things pretty tight lipped because we just want to see how things go," Roiland said. I can tell you The Wall is not going anywhere, but things are certainly going to be different there. That's a place that we find a lot of inspiration and we're going to continue that. But that's probably the only thing I want to say. The second season is pretty far along, which is exciting. It's pretty amazing, man. We're really lucky to be able to get to do this. And we're hoping to we get to do a bunch more after Season 2."

"We have lots of plans and everything on Solar we have figured out, it's really kind of, when do we do it," said McMahan. "It's almost like unwrapping a present really slowly because once it's unwrapped, it's unwrapped and it's really the action of getting to slowly go at it until you actually hit it. So we've kind of adjusted a couple of times and been like, 'Oh, should we do this thing we want to do with The Pupa yet?' Because we've written and the artists are working on Season 2 already. I'm already seeing a lot of stuff for Season 2 and we do some Pupa stuff but we also wanted to build out."

Are you excited for the second season of Solar Opposites? Will you be binging the comedy this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Watch Solar Opposites on Hulu.

