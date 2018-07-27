‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actor Alan O’Neill’s Cause of Death Revealed

Alan O’Neill, the Sons of Anarchy actor who passed away last month, died from a fall, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office spokeswoman.

The 47-year-old O’Neill died from “sequelae of chronic ethanol (alcohol) overconsumption,” the spokeswoman told PEOPLE Friday.

O’Neill died on June 6 at his home in Toluca Lake, California. His girlfriend found him unconscious, and paramedics were called. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

O’Neill appeared in seasons six and seven of Sons of Anarchy as Hugh, a gun-runner and former True IRA member who worked with SAMCRO. His seven episodes included the series finale.

His other credits include the TV movie Ballyseedy, Undercovers, Fair City, Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories and Urge.

O’Neill also had stage roles, appearing in productions of The Picture of Dorian Gray, Hamlet, The Importance of Being Ernest and A Streetcar Named Desire.

“It’s with sadness I confirm the passing of Alan O’Neill, a brilliant funny and kind human being,” Annette Walsh, O’Neill’s agent, told PEOPLE last month. “My thoughts are with his partner, children, family and friends at this time. I’ll personally miss knowing Alan isn’t sharing the planet with us any longer, despite the miles between L.A. and Dublin. Alan was only ever a phone call away. May he rest in peace.”

At the time of his death, TMZ reported that O’Neill had a history of alcohol and drug abuse. He was also a heavy smoker.

O’Neill’s co-stars also paid tribute to his life and career.

“My good friend Alan O’Neill died today….we worked together on The Sons Of Anarchy…my condolences to his family,” actor Timothy V. Murphy wrote on Twitter.

O’Neill’s death was the latest tragedy to strike the Sons of Anarchy community. In 2012, Johnny Lewis died at age 28. In May 2018, actor David Labrava’s 16-year-old son Tycho took his own life.

“This is my Boy Tycho. He took his life at 16. He suffered from depression that no one could see. Communicate with your loved ones. I am broken,” Labrava, who played Happy Lowman, wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of his late son.

Photo credit: Amy Graves/Wireimage/Getty