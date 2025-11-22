South Park Creators Share Unfortunate News About Their Next Movie

South Park is preparing to end its twenty-eighth season, with the sleepy Colorado town planning to release two more episodes this year before departing once again. While the creative duo is still working to create multiple new seasons of the Comedy Central favourite, this doesn’t mean that Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman are the only characters they are writing for. Whitney Springs is an upcoming film that will see Matt Stone and Trey Parker teaming up with prolific musician Kendrick Lamar. Originally scheduled for next year, it appears as though the movie has run into some problems.

In a new report from the outlet Deadline, Lamar, Stone, and Parker have confirmed that their film has been delayed from its original date of March 20th, 2026. Unfortunately, Whitney Springs hasn’t revealed when it will hit theatres, meaning that it has been indefinitely delayed. Luckily, the creators’ respective companies did release a joint statement confirming that the film is still in the works, “It’s true – we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie.” On top of the South Park creators working hard on their Paramount series, Lamar has continued his music career with global tours and recording music in the studio. This combination makes for an understandable reason as to why Whitney Springs won’t be hitting its original release date.

What is Whitney Springs?

Unlike the story of South Park, Whitney Springs is a live-action film that will once again bring Parker and Stone into a musical adventure. Billed as a movie that will follow a young black protagonist who works as a “slave reenactor” who discovers a shocking secret about his girlfriend’s ancestors. While the overall film has yet to be finished, the script itself has been done for some time. Former Paramount President shared the following statement about Whitney Springs’ script, “This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read, and it’s certain to create some fireworks.”

This upcoming collaboration with Kendrick Lamar is far from the first time that Stone and Parker have created a musical project. Perhaps most famously, the musical, The Book of Mormon, went from hitting Broadway to becoming a worldwide phenomenon that still routinely tours the world ever since it hit the scene in 2011. Lest we forget, Parker and Stone also created a musical in their Comedy Central property as South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut saw the beloved animated characters belting out some tunes.

Luckily, the upcoming musical collaboration won’t affect the bright future of South Park. Paramount and Park Studios cemented a deal earlier this year for several more seasons of the controversial animated series. While the series has suffered from delays thanks to the rigorous work schedule required in bringing the show to the screen, fans should be receiving a new season each year for the foreseeable future.

