South Park Might Not Be Banning More Episodes After All

South Park is now in the midst of a major legal battle as the streaming rights for the series are now in question, but for now fans should at least feel secure in knowing that the animated series might not be banning more of its episodes after all. South Park has really been hitting a new tipping point as this Summer the long running animated series is coming back for Season 27. But at the same time, its current licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery was also set to expire. That meant that South Park was initially headed to a new streaming home.

Paramount+ was expected to premiere South Park with its streaming library this July ahead of the new season’s premiere, but now the future of its streaming release is now in question. What really stood out to fans, however, as with the new streaming service, South Park was likely going to have a ton more episodes banned from its new home than fans expected. But it’s starting to seem like there’s nothing to be worried about. At least for now as these legal issues and rights deals are still in negotiations, South Park is sticking around with Max.

What’s Happening With South Park’s Episodes?

It was previously reported that South Park was now being shopped around to other potential streaming platforms now that it’s current deal between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery is expiring. This meant that the animated series might not be working towards streaming with Paramount+ exclusively as previously feared by fans before, and if that’s the case, then it’s possible that it could continue streaming with HBO Max as part of a non-exclusive deal. There are some current legal complications that could changes matters, but for now that’s good news.

The current rumor surrounding South Park‘s move to Paramount+ was the fact that it will likely be banning nearly 20 episodes from its streaming service in the United States as these episodes are not available on international versions of the service. It’s yet to be confirmed one way or the other, but its current home with HBO Max has all of those questioned episodes available for streaming. So fans might not have to worry about losing those episodes if South Park remains with its current streaming service in the future, but will just have another option to watch.

What Does This Mean for South Park’s Future?

South Park is one of the most popular animated series currently offered on streaming, so it’s no wonder why it’s been in the middle of such a big deal now that it’s rights are available. It’s currently being shopped around to platforms like Netflix according to current reports, so it’s also likely that it won’t just be streaming on Paramount+. This was the biggest concern for fans since it seemed like that specific platform was the only one that would be banning more episodes than the other platforms. But for now, it’s not for fans to worry about.

South Park is returning to Comedy Central this Summer as Season 27 of the series is preparing for its debut on Wednesday, July 9th at 10:00PM ET. This current legal situation also means that its future episodes are currently in question. They were previously released with HBO Max the day after their initial premiere, and it was expected to be the same when the series moved over to Paramount+. But as South Park remains on HBO Max beyond its previously set expiration date, its newest season launch could end up there as well under the terms of the previous deal.