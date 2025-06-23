South Park Won’t Be Leaving Its Streaming Home Anytime Soon

South Park has been in the midst of some big changes as Paramount’s previous deal with Warner Bros. Discovery was set to expire this month, but a new report reveals the long running animated series is not going to be losing its current streaming home anytime soon. Paramount previously signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to have HBO Max exclusively stream South Park’s vast library, and that deal was set to expire on June 23rd. But as the deal continues to be renegotiated into different terms, it seems like South Park isn’t going to leave its current home on Max anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With South Park previously expected to expire with Max on June 23rd, Paramount was then planning to move the entire animated series to its Paramount+ streaming service in July just in time for the premiere of its newest season. But rather than expire and leave its place on Max, Deadline now reports that South Park isn’t going anywhere just yet as Paramount and Warner Bros. are still in the midst of forming a new deal about the streaming rights for the animated franchise.

South Park Studios

What’s Going on With South Park?

As Deadline reports, while South Park was set to expire with Max after today, that’s no longer the case as Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are in talks for a new streaming deal. The deal with be non-exclusive, and would allow for Max to keep streaming the animated series alongside its upcoming launch with Paramount+. As these talks are going to keep going between the companies, for now South Park is going to remain with its current streaming service without fear of removal. But it’s also likely that it’s going to stay streaming with Max should this new deal work out between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

This could mean a few things. There have been reports about a good number of episodes potentially being banned from streaming when South Park moves to Paramount+ in the United States. It’s yet to be revealed if that’s actually going to be the case, but Paramount+ users in international regions have noted how their versions are missing the episodes in question. So if South Park stays where it is for the time being, fans likely won’t also need to worry about more of the episodes being banned in the move to a new streaming platform.

South Park Studios

What’s Next for South Park?

This also calls into question what’s going to happen with the next major season of the series. South Park Season 27 is currently scheduled to make its debut with Comedy Central on Wednesday, July 9th at 10:00PM ET, but has yet to reveal how many episodes it will be sticking around for. It’s likely that the animated series will be streaming its newest episodes with Paramount+ much like how they were previously quickly released with Max, but it’s also yet to be revealed as to whether or not this deal will also mean that Max gets the newest episodes too.

South Park has also yet to reveal more of its potential specials that had been releasing with Paramount+ in the last few years, and those caused quite a bit of trouble with Warner Bros. Discovery as it seemed to interfere with the previous exclusive streaming deal they had in place. So as the new season prepares to premiere, and this exclusivity deal comes to its end, South Park‘s streaming service is still in question. But for now, South Park is not leaving its current place at Max anytime soon so fans can keep watching without worry.

HT – Deadline