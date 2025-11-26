South Park Brings Back Cartman In First Thanksgiving Special In 12 Years

South Park has dropped the first look at its new Thanksgiving special, and the episode is bringing Eric Cartman back into the fold for what’s coming next. South Park is nearing the end of its run of episodes for the year, and that means Season 28 is setting the stage for what could be coming with its grand finale. The animated series has started to take a turn as the long running story across Season 27 and 28 is now starting to reach its climax, and Cartman is supposedly needing to play a key role in what could be happening next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

South Park Season 28 will be returning for a new episodes tonight on Wednesday, November 26th with Comedy Central, and appropriately it’s going to be focused on the Thanksgiving holiday. And after disappearing for a couple of episodes when he was kidnapped by Peter Thiel, Cartman is taking the center stage once more as he’s undoubtedly trying to enact some sort of scheme to win the annual Turkey Trot. You can check out the new first look images at South Park’s next episode below.

What to Know for South Park’s Thanksgiving Special

Courtesy of South Park Studios

South Park Season 28 Episode 4 is titled “Turkey Trot” and will be making its debut with Comedy Central on Wednesday, November 26th at 10:00PM ET/PT (with the episode exclusively streaming with Paramount+ the next day). As for what to expect from the new episode, it’s teased as such “The town’s annual Turkey Trot turns chaotic when Cartman uses questionable cutting-edge science to win the race.” From the first look and preview alone, thankfully this episode does seem to be another Cartman focused adventure after he had taken a backseat for the past couple of entries.

Cartman was afflicted with what seemed like some kind of disease when he couldn’t stop laughing at the “6 7” meme, and was then kidnapped by Peter Thiel as he was believed to be necessary to stop the birth of the Anti-Christ. The latest episodes had seen Thiel using A.I. to fake Cartman going to school and having other adventures to keep his mother from finding out, but it was soon discovered and Thiel was taken into custody. So it seems like Cartman is just going to go right back into the fold heading into the finale.

How Will South Park End?

Courtesy of South Park Studios

It’s unclear as to how South Park Season 28 is going to end. Series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been telling a long story with United States President Donald Trump, but have also openly revealed that they have been putting it all together as they go along. Not initially expecting to have Trump around longer than a single episode, they’ve built a story that’s going to reach some kind of explosive conclusion with Satan giving birth to the Anti-Christ and JD Vance trying to stop it (amidst a new romance as well).

South Park will be ending its run of episodes with its finale on Wednesday, December 10th, so that means fans need to be ready to see how it all comes to an end. The series has confirmed its planned for the future as well as its current deal with Paramount means they need to release new episodes every year for the next five years moving forward. For now, you can find all of episodes exclusively streaming with Paramount+.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!