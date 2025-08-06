South Park Just Got Removed From a Major Streaming Service

South Park has just been removed from a major streaming service as a new licensing deal for the animated series has officially kicked in. South Park had been spending most of the Summer in the midst of some legal turmoil as the licensing rights for the animated series had been in question. This led to the delay to the premiere of the new season, and meant that despite supposedly being removed earlier this Summer, South Park had actually remained streaming with HBO Max much longer than it was originally meant to. But now that has actually come to an end thanks to a new deal.

South Park has been officially removed from HBO Max, with the episodes being available up through August 5th. The series was originally meant to be removed earlier this July, but the ongoing back and forth with Paramount meant the series was able to stick around longer than it should have. Now that this new license deal has kicked in between Paramount and series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, South Park‘s back catalog of episodes and all of its new ones will be streaming exclusively with Paramount+.

South Park’s New Streaming Deal Takes Effect

South Park has signed a new deal with Paramount for $1.5 million USD to be spread across five years. South Park has agreed to produce ten new episodes a year for Paramount, and the back catalog and new episodes will be streaming with Paramount+ exclusively for the duration of this deal. This is a massive deal for South Park showcasing just how much value the animated series has on a whole, and likely goes to showcase that it’s not going to go anywhere any time soon despite how big its latest season premiere was.

As for that new season, South Park Season 27 will be returning with its next episode tonight, Wednesday August 6th at 10:00PM ET. The episode is titled “Got A Nut,” and the episode teases that it will focus on Mr. Mackey after he loses his job and needs to find a new way to make a living. This comes after a surprise week long delay, and fans had been wondering what happened considering that the premiere was the most watched episode of the animated series in many, many years.

What Does This New Deal Mean for South Park?

With this new licensing deal in place, Paramount+ is going to be the only home to check out South Park. There was a concern from fans before this deal got in place that more episodes of the series would somehow be banned from the service as was the case in international territories. This led to Paramount+ even briefly removing the series in full before putting it back on there with the new season. But with the series’ return, the usual catalog of episodes (minus the actually banned episodes) is currently available to watch for those who are interested.

It was a rocky Summer for South Park before the animated series finally set this new licensing deal in place, but it’s all behind it now as the newest season will be returning in full along with the rest of the series. It’s just too valuable to stop now, and even as it loses another streaming home, South Park is still going to be watched wherever it goes.