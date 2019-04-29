SPOILER Arrives at Winterfell in Game of Thrones

The Battle of Winterfell is upon us, and fans of Game of Thrones are expecting to see a massacre that’s unlike anything the show has shown us before. Many fans are speculating who will live and who will die, and it looks like another candidate has been added to the list. At the start of the episode, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) arrived and helped the Winterfell army by giving their swords the gift of fire.

Fans were concerned about what Ser Davos was going to do if Melisandre came back to Winterfell, but it turns out they had nothing to fear. Davos tried to confront the Red Woman, and she said the following:

“There’s no need to execute me, Ser Davos. I’ll be dead before the dawn,” she proclaims.

Now, it’s only a matter of time before we find out how she meets her doom.

While plot details surrounding the Battle of Winterfell have been scarce, we finally learned last week what the Night King really wants. During “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” Bran Stark revealed that the Night King is after an endless night, which means he needs to kill Bran/The Three-Eyed Raven in order to erase his living memory of the world.

There has also been some extreme hints from the cast that it’s going to be the most intense and gruesome battle we’ve seen on the show.

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

If you’re worried about what’s to come in the final episodes of the series, you’re not wrong. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

