7 Most Powerful Star Wars Characters Introduced In TV Shows

When thinking about Star Wars, it’s hard not to also think about movies. The two go hand in hand, with it feeling strange when a year goes by that doesn’t feature an opening that starts with, “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away….” However, these days, Lucasfilm is churning out more TV shows than films, opting to focus on making the most of the Disney+ streaming service. Star Wars: Andor is the biggest success so far, receiving universal praise on its way to Emmy nominations. The story of the rebel spy and his allies doesn’t feature any lightsaber battles or Force duels, though, which is what some people tune into Star Wars shows for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortunately, there are plenty of Star Wars shows that house their fair share of heavyweights. In fact, some of Star Wars‘ most powerful characters are introduced in TV shows. Here are a few of the notable ones.

7) Baylan Skoll

Ahsoka Tano’s mission to find Grand Admiral Thrawn puts her on Morgan Elsbeth’s radar. The Nightsister has backup in case someone comes snooping around, including former Jedi Baylan Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati. While he doesn’t consider himself a Sith, Baylan is still very powerful, defeating Ahsoka in a lightsaber battle that nearly costs her everything. But he’s not overly concerned with winning battles, as he wants to learn more about the secrets Peridea hides.

6) Kanan Jarrus

Like Skoll, Kanan Jarrus survives Order 66 and puts his Jedi past behind him. However, after meeting a young Force user, Ezra Bridger, Kanan embraces his power and helps build the Rebellion. While he isn’t the best Jedi duelist in Star Wars history, he can hold his own against the likes of the Grand Inquisitor and Maul. Kanan’s strong connection to the Force also allows him to return as a loth-wolf after his death and continue to guide Ezra.

5) The Stranger

Clearly, Star Wars loves to have former Jedi embrace the dark side. The Stranger begins his Sith training after leaving the Order, learning under Darth Plagueis the Wise. Once he reveals himself in Star Wars: The Acolyte, the Jedi try to put him down, but he proves to be too powerful. While it hurts his case a bit that the Jedi are out of practice fighting Sith when he arrives on the scene, his abilities with a lightsaber are still impressive.

4) Ahsoka Tano

Star Wars TV shows cover most of Ahsoka’s life, starting with her early days as a member of the Jedi Order in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She grows into a formidable warrior under Anakin Skywalker before leaving her master behind after being framed for an attack on the Jedi Temple. Ahsoka’s time alone allows her to learn more about the Force and her place in the galaxy, which prepares her for fights against powerful enemies, such as Maul, Darth Vader, and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

3) Darth Plagueis

Chancellor Palpatine reveals a bit about his former master in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, telling Anakin that he was obsessed with cheating death. Plagueis makes his official debut in The Acolyte, and while he doesn’t show off any Sith moves, the aura surrounding him is hard to ignore. Despite failing to make an impact just yet, Plagueis deserves a spot near the top for training both the Stranger and Palpatine.

2) Mother Talzin

Dathomir produces plenty of powerful Star Wars characters, including Maul and Asajj Ventress. However, the planet’s claim to fame is the Nightsisters, led by Mother Talzin. The witch unites all of the Nightsisters on Dathomir and makes them one of the most formidable powers in the galaxy. It takes Palpatine and Grievous working together to take her down, as she’s able to call on the dead and use powerful magick.

1) The Ones

It’s a bit of a cop-out to put all three of the Mortis gods in the top spot, but they’re a package deal. They first show up in Star Wars: The Clone Wars when the Father lures Anakin to Mortis to get him to take his place. His plan doesn’t work out, but while the Chosen One and his allies are on the planet, they learn what the Ones are capable of. Mortis has a strong connection to the Force, after all, and the gods that run the planet take advantage of that.

Do you think these are the most powerful Star Wars characters introduced in TV shows? Who else deserves to be on this list? Let us know in the comments below!