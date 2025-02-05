Andor Season 2: New Look at Star Wars Series Gives Its Hero a Sly Disguise

Cassian Andor sports a sly disguise while on a mission in a new look at Andor Season 2. This glimpse comes from Disney+’s 2025 Super Bowl spot, which was officially released online today. The commercial provides an overview of the variety of programming available on the streaming service, which, obviously, includes the numerous Star Wars movies and TV shows. While most of the Star Wars clips in the ad come from previously released projects, there is a fresh bit from Andor, showing the titular rebel giving a smile to someone off-screen as he looks dapper in his outfit.

Andor Season 2 marks the conclusion of the critically acclaimed series, which premiered on Disney+ back in 2022. The second season debuts on April 22nd and will consist of 12 episodes. As the show gets closer to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, notable Rogue One cast members such as Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk are set to reprise their roles.

Disney has yet to rev up its marketing efforts for Andor Season 2, but there were some still images and additional details released last fall. Showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that the show will “tell the story of Yavin” in a unique way, depicting the origins of the famous Rebel base seen in A New Hope.

Cassian’s look in this short clip greatly contrasts from his usual appearance. Fans aren’t used to seeing the character with slicked-back hair and clothes that aren’t war-torn. Given the brevity of the Andor Season 2 footage in the spot, there isn’t much context for the scene, though it’s reasonable to assume Cassian is on some sort of spy mission. During his time with the Rebel Alliance, Cassian was renowned for his exploits in espionage, so perhaps he’s infiltrating an Imperial facility to steal valuable information. It’ll be interesting to see how this sequence plays out when Andor Season 2 arrives.

Andor being prominently featured in Disney+’s Super Bowl spot could be a sign that the promotional campaign is about to kick into high gear. There hasn’t been an Andor Season 2 trailer yet, and with the season’s arrival just over two months away, Disney and Lucasfilm will have to reveal a proper look at what’s in store soon. Season 1 was hailed as not only a great Star Wars show, but one of the finest TV dramas in general, earning several accolades. Hopefully, subsequent looks at Season 2 set the stage for an explosive finale that delivers the compelling storytelling and exciting action viewers have come to expect from Andor.