Star Wars: Leslye Headland Reveals How Long She's Been Working on Her Disney+ Series

✖

While the "Skywalker Saga" of films might have officially come to a close, the Star Wars franchise is still going strong. In addition to multiple films, the franchise has been expanding into Disney+ television series, from The Mandalorian to upcoming series surrounding Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). Also among that list is a currently-untitled series from Leslye Headland, a writer and director known for her work on Russian Doll and Bachelorette. While Headland's new series was announced in April of this year - and confirmed shortly after - it sounds like she has been working on bringing it to life for a little bit longer. In a recent interview with Fantastic Frankey, Headland detailed the process of working with Lucasfilm, and revealed that she's been writing it for a little over a year.

"Working at Lucasfilm has been like a dream come true, and kind of beyond my wildest dreams, which I tweeted when it happened," Headland explained. "I was like 'I don't really know what else to say, except that I love it.' But that's what I've been working on for the last year - a year and some change. So all of 2020 has been working on that."

While Headland's series does not currently have a lot of confirmed details, previous reports have indicated that it will center around a female protagonist, have a "martial-arts thriller" element, and follow a corner of the Star Wars timeline that has not really been explored yet.

"I think I've had ideas for Star Wars movies since I was thirteen years old? Maybe eight years old?" Headland previously said in an interview late last year. "I'm the type of Star Wars fan that doesn't even have a favorite movie. I just want to live in the universe of Star Wars, continually, in perpetuity, forever. So when people are like 'What's your favorite Star Wars movie?' I'm like 'There is no Star Wars movie. There is only Star Wars.'"

Headland will be the first woman to write for a live-action Star Wars project in decades, after Leigh Brackett co-wrote The Empire Strikes Back back in 1980.

Are you excited to see Headland's Star Wars series come to life? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!