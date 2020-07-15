Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran Joins Hulu's Monsterland Series

✖

Star Wars star Kelly Marie Tran is leaving behind the galaxy far, far away and is moving on to a world of fantasy creatures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tran has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu horror anthology series Monsterland, a series based on the short story collection "North American Lake Monsters" by author Nathan Ballingrud. As was previously announced, the series will also star Kaitlyn Dever, Taylor Schilling, and Mike Colter.

Tran will star in the "Iron River, MI" episode and plays Lauren, a woman who returns to her small Michigan hometown for her wedding. According to the description, Lauren managed to build a new life for herself after he best friend, Elena, went missing when they were 16. Monsterland the series will feature encounters across America with "Gothic beasts" like fallen angels, werewolves, and mermaids which result in people "driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives."

Mary Laws (Succession, Preacher) created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Joining her on the series is Under the Shadow's Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari, and Annapurna's Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.

Tran is best known for her role as Rose Tico in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a role she reprised in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, though her appearance in the film sparked a bit of controversy over the minimal screen time Tran received after having been a major character in The Last Jedi, though Tran explained earlier this year that she was simply grateful to have been a part of it.

"Last Jedi was my first movie so I think I'm finally starting to realize that when you're in something of that caliber, there's so many people working to make something out of love and, no matter what you do, there's always going to be people who aren't happy with that. I think that the best lesson I've learned is just to have fun and be present in the moment," Tran told MTV News. "So, I'm really grateful that I got to be a part of it."

In addition to her work in the Star Wars franchise, Tran played Jules Shaw in Facebook's Sorry For Your Loss alongside Elizabeth Olsen and plays Kaitlin Le in the drama podcast Passenger List.

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.