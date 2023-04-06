Star Wars: Lizzo Shares BTS Photos of Her The Mandalorian Cameo

The Mandalorian featured a big Lizzo cameo this week and the singer is giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together. On social media, Lizzo dropped some images of how she and Jack Black ended up chilling with Grogu during this week's adventure. Numerous fans could not believe that the Grammy-winner fulfilled her dream of appearing with Din Djarin and The Child after that awesome Halloween costume a few years ago. People on social media were quick to point out how that moment right there could have been the spark. It's been a meteoric rise for Lizzo over the last few years. Of course, the charting hits have been there, but this takes things to an entirely new level.

Some fans were surprised that Lizzo didn't get to act in another Disney property. Melissa McCarthy is playing Ursula in The Little Mermaid. Lizzo told Buzzfeed about actually meeting the actress.

As a kid my dad showed me Star Wars like a rite of passage. When I got the role of The Dutchess I cried all day. Dad I wish u were here to see this!



Thanks to everyone in the Galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars



This is The Way



May the Force be with U pic.twitter.com/vjdVMcHGQg — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 6, 2023

"She was like, 'Hi, I'm Melissa,'" Lizzo said of meeting McCarthy at Adele's "One Night Only" CBS concert special. "And I was like, 'Hi, I'm Melissa [Lizzo's real name]. And I also auditioned for Ursula.' And she was like, 'Well, why the hell did I get the part?,' which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say. And then I was like, 'Girl, because my audition was terrible.' And I say that as Tyler Perry walks by. And I was like – ruined my chances there. And then she goes, 'This is my daughter Vivian.' And I'm like, 'Get out of here, because my name is Melissa Viviane.' We were looking at each other like, 'What the hell is going on?'"

Lizzo Has A Special on HBO Max Too

In a press release, the Grammy Award-winner talked about how much of an honor all of these moments are. "Growing up, I never dreamed I'd get to experience all of the things I've accomplished in my life, and I'm just getting started," Lizzo wrote in a statement. "I'm so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y'all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process."

HBO Max talked about Lizzo's big documentary very recently: "Every once in a while, an artist changes not only music, but culture as well. Lizzo has done both. This is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary LOVE, LIZZO shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom."

Did you love Lizzo's big cameo this week? Let us know down in the comments!