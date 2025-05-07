Star Wars’ New Jedi-Sith Romance Raises Questions About Anakin Skywalker’s Fall

The Star Wars galaxy is known for the Jedi warriors who protect it from evil, but if there’s a stumbling block in the Jedi code, it’s that members of the Order are forbidden from establishing romantic relationships. A recent development in the franchise will attract the attention of the fans who have followed the series’ lore for years. Tales of the Underworld showed how Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) survived the events of the Dark Disciple novel. The former acolyte of Count Dooku (Corey Burton) was taken to Dathomir by her lover, Jedi Knight Quinlan Vos (Al Rodrigo). It was there that the magic from the Nightsisters was capable of bringing Asajj Ventress back to life.

Asajj Ventress was able to make her way to both Tales of the Underworld and The Bad Batch‘s final season thanks to Quinlan Vos’ quick reaction. But what does this mean for the Jedi and everything they stand for? Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) was there to witness Quinlan laying the Sith assassin to rest, and heard Quinlan profess his love. Obi-Wan knew that such a relationship was against the Jedi code. Shouldn’t a member of the Jedi Council be concerned about someone of Quinlan Vos’ reputation falling in love with a Sith? The story from Tales of the Underworld did a great job of explaining how Asajj Ventress was able to survive her demise without breaking canon, but it also raised other questions.

It’s important to point out Obi-Wan’s presence in the entire affair because of what happened in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) was lured to the dark side through his concerns about his wife, Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). The warrior who was supposed to be the chosen one couldn’t seek advice from the Jedi Council without revealing his forbidden marriage. Quinlan Vos’ relationship with Asajj Ventress makes everything more complicated for the heroes of Star Wars.

It’s worth noting that the Jedi Code explicitly forbids attachments, and some Jedi interpret that rule’s application to human relationships differently. For example, Rael Averross, a former apprentice of Count Dooku featured prominently in the Star Wars novel Master & Apprentice, believed that casual, physical relationships were fine. He defended one such relationship to Qui-Gon Jinn by saying, “Falling in love—that’s what the Jedi Code forbids. Getting laid? Not so much. Not if it’s casual.” Of course, that defense doesn’t apply to either Quinlan Voss or Anakin Skywalker, as both are unabashedly in love with their partners.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld was the latest installment of an animated anthology series Lucasfilm has been producing for the past few years. The first release was titled Tales of the Jedi, which featured parallel stories that respectively centered on young Count Dooku (Corey Burton) during his years as a Jedi and Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) after the end of the Clone Wars. Some time after that, the studio returned with Tales of the Empire, expanding the stories of former Jedi Bariss Offee (Meredith Salenger) and Imperial Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto). Tales of the Underworld was launched to celebrate this year’s edition of Star Wars Day, this time spotlighting the criminal element of the Star Wars universe through the eyes of Ventress and the notorious bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton)

All episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld are now available for streaming on Disney+.