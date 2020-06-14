Star Wars: Dave Filloni Explains Away Order 66 Plot Hole

✖

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars brought the series to the events to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, revealing how Ahsoka Tano became one of the survivors of Order 66. It also showed how Ahsoka helped Captain Rex escape his programming. But there's a problem there. The events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars don't match up with how Rex explains things when he reappears in Star Wars Rebels. In Rebels, Rex tells Kanan Jarrus that he and his fellow clones, Wolffe and Gregor, removed their inhibitor chips before Order 66 came down. The Clone Wars shows Ahsoka using the Force to find the device in Rex's brain after he succumbed to Order 66 and then having droids perform surgery to remove it.

Dave Filoni, who developed Clone Wars and co-created Rebels, helped clarify that discrepancy during an interview with Nerdist while discussing how Ahsoka and Rex learned to live with their parts in the fall of the Republic.

"I think when you reach [Rex] in Rebels and he says, 'I took out my control chip' to Kanan as a way of explaining that we all can make a choice," Filoni says. "I think he sees that as true and I think it's one way that he's coped with things. He did get it removed. Kanan doesn't need to know the minute details of Rex's life.

"I think that's where you can get hung up on continuity so much that you don't actually tell a story that's about real people. So Rex at that moment tells Kanan the point of view Kanan needs to understand who Rex is and what he's really about. Later on, do they have a scene where they get into the truth of it that was a lot scarier? Probably, but I think Kanan also knows that. So I think it takes them [Ahsoka and Rex] a long time to cope with everything. The life they knew is gone. It's tough. It would be hard because with The Clone Wars, I know where it ends. I don't get to have the parade in this one unless it's the 'Imperial March.'

"I do hope that the audience took heart in the fact that Rex and Ahsoka came through largely intact as far as who they are as people trying to help other people. I think that could be a positive out of this. You know that if you watch other series that they can go on to do great good as well. That they can be an inspiration to others and help. That they are both actionable people to do good."

Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels are both streaming now on Disney+.

