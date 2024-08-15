Star Wars: Diego Luna Teases Possible Andor Theatrical Release

Star Wars: Andor might be getting a surprising theatrical release with Rogue One. Entertainment Weekly caught up with Diego Luna ahead of Andor Season 2. As a second salvo of the Lucasfilm Disney+ series nears, he thinks that theaters might get a taste of a unique Marathon. Anyone down for Andor Season 2 leading right into Rogue One? Luna thinks the probability of that is pretty good, “It’s high…. It’s very high.” The movie is seen another day in the sun on social media this week. So, it wouldn’t be that weird to see a crowd turn up to see that entry again in theaters. Here’s what Luna had to add:

The Andor star mused, “I’m sure someone from Lucasfilm and Disney will give us the opportunity to watch Season 2 and then go straight to watch the film on a big screen with tons of popcorn and friends around.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film. Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there,” Luna added. “It’s going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it’ll be really cool.”

What To Expect From Andor Season 2?

Season 2 is coming soon.

For fans wondering what Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor will bring, rest assured the tone will not be shifting. Showrunner Tony Gilroy talked to /Film about the upcoming number of episodes. When asked if things were going to be just as dire as Season 1 was, the creative was able to put a lot of the fan base at ease.

“Well, it’s going to be the same tone,” Gilroy told the site. “It’s going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to. But there’s two things that are very distinctively different. One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years.”

“That’s the second difference. We’re going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it’ll be a year later. We’ll do three episodes, and then we’ll jump a year,” he added. “Then we’ll do three episodes, and then we’ll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into Rogue [One]. We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I’d be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can’t think of a [show] where someone did that.”

Would you go see this? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!