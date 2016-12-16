Star Wars: Rogue One Actor Confirms They Won't Appear in Cassian Andor Series

✖

One of the more unexpected Star Wars announcements to come from Lucasfilm in recent years was that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story would be getting a prequel TV series, but while that opens up a number of storytelling possibilities of the exploration of the events that led up to the film, actor Alistair Petrie confirms that we won't be seeing his General Davits Draven in the upcoming series. He also made sure to note that he wasn't merely playing coy or ambiguous about such an opportunity, as he went on to note how enthusiastic he would be to return to the Diego Luna-led series for potential upcoming episodes.

"No. It's possible, of course it's possible because of the role I play in the film," Petrie confirmed with The Geeknd on YouTube. "I'm respecting the filmmakers actually, I'm not trying to be clever in terms of, 'Oh, I would love to say something but I can't, I've signed an NDA or whatever.' It's nothing to do with any of that. If the storytelling allows me to appear in it then I would in a heartbeat because I love the personal and the possibilities of the stories they can tell around Diego's character, so we'll see."

With all of the heroes of Rogue One meeting their demise by the film's end, audiences likely weren't anticipating seeing any of them return, but by focusing on Cassian's previous endeavors as a Rebel spy, there are still figures from the film who could potentially return. Luna previously detailed that it is knowing where the character ends up that makes the new series so challenging.

“The thing I can tell you, and it’s a nice challenge and it’s a great way to approach a show, but what happens when you already know the ending?” Luna shared with IndieWire earlier this year. “Then it becomes about the story. Everything is in how you tell the story and how many different layers you can find. This can’t be a show now where at the end we surprise you with like, ‘Oh no it wasn’t him!’ We’ve already seen the ending.”

Luna continued, “If you think about it, Rogue One started with the same task. The last scene of Rogue One is a scene we all know. It makes another part of your brain work [as a storyteller]. You can’t use the same formulas for storytelling you’ve known all your life with this because it’s very different. The big thing is now we start with a character that people already know what he’s capable of.”

Stay tuned for details on the Rogue One prequel series.

