Star Wars: The Mandalorian Rumored to Feature Major Animated Series Characters With Ahsoka

The rumor mill surrounding the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been all about the animated characters of The Clone Wars joining the ranks of the live-action universe. The most popular report suggests that actress Rosario Dawson will be appearing on the show as Ahsoka Tano, a role that she and the fans have spent years campaigning for. There are also rumblings of Ahsoka getting her own spinoff series at some point. Now, a new rumor is indicating that even more Clone Wars characters could be joining Ahsoka in her jump to live-action.

According to Kessel Run Transmissions, which has proved itself a fairly reliable source of Star Wars information as of late, two key characters from the animated shows are set to appear in The Mandalorian Season 2, as well as the Ahsoka spinoff. Both Captain Rex and Sabine Wren are apparently coming to the Disney+ series later this year.

Captain Rex is reportedly being played by Temuera Morrison, which would mean that the actor is pulling double duty on The Mandalorian. It has already been revealed that Morrison will be playing Boba Fett in the series, having first appeared as the bounty hunter's father, Jango Fett, in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

As for Sabine, there hasn't been any actress cast to play the role just yet. The main theory online is that WWE Superster Sasha Banks is going to be appearing in the show, but that is nothing more than talk amongst fans at this time.

We might be seeing a whole slew of Star Wars characters in the second season of The Mandalorian when it arrives next month, but none of their appearances have been confirmed just yet. We do know, however, that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon will play an even bigger role in the series, after revealing in the Season 1 finale that he possessed the Darksaber.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito told EW. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns for its second season on October 30th.