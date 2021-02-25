The Mandalorian Creator Jon Favreau Dives Deep Into Bringing the Krayt Dragon to Life

One of the reasons Star Wars fans were apprehensive about The Mandalorian was about how the small-screen adventure could hold up to the production value of the films, but these worries were for naught thanks in large part to the ambitious vision of series co-creator Jon Favreau, who recently reflected on how the impressive Krayt Dragon sequence from the Season 2 premiere of the series was pulled off. Even Favreau recalled just how reluctant he was about embracing CGI, only for the series' filmmaking methods helping push the boundaries of what can be accomplished in the medium. You can check out Favreau's full comments in the video above.

The worlds of film and TV have begun to blend in recent years, thanks in large part to technology, with the video also highlighting a clever usage of a technique rarely used in either format. Favreau detailed how much of the Season 2 premiere was shot in a 2:35:1 aspect ratio, which is often seen on the big screen in cinematic endeavors. However, with most TVs being 16:9, TV shows are typically shot in this format to fill the entire screen. Favreau went on to detail how, while most of the episode was shot in a wider aspect ratio, the moment in which the Krayt Dragon appears, the scope gets bigger, allowing the creature to feel even more immense.

The Season 2 premiere delighted fans, as it made good on an Easter egg seen in Star Wars: A New Hope. As C-3PO traversed the Tatooine desert, he passed by the skeleton of a mysterious creature, which was ultimately identified in Star Wars lore as being a Krayt Dragon. Four decades later, fans finally got to see what a Krayt Dragon looked like in the "flesh."

Funnily enough, the bones seen in A New Hope themselves were a bit of a Disney Easter egg.

The bones seen in the film were the repurposed props seen in the 1975 Disney movie One of Our Dinosaurs Is Missing. Following the completion of filming in Tunisia, the crew merely left the bones there, only for them to be rediscovered in the desert in 1995, and then again in 2000 while George Lucas was filming Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year.

