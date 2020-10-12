Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reveals Season 2 Release Schedule

✖

We're just a matter of weeks away from the return of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and fans are unbelievably excited to see how the live-action series continues. The highly-anticipated sophomore season will kick off on October 30th, and is expected to span eight episodes of storytelling. Thanks to a new fact sheet released by Disney+, we now have the best idea yet of when those episodes will be arriving. The fact sheet proclaims that new episodes of Season 2 will be released "every Friday", meaning that episodes will debut on that day each week, with the finale airing December 18th.

Given the fact that Disney/Pixar's Soul is set to debut on Disney+ on Christmas Day, it was safe to assume that The Mandalorian would wrap up its run in the week prior. Still, given the somewhat-unconventional release schedule of Season 1 - which included releasing an episode on a Wednesday so as not to conflict with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - fans will surely be intrigued by the idea of getting new The Mandalorian content on a consistent basis.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. Season 2 is expected to feature more unexpected adventures for the now-iconic bounty hunter, while he is joined by the pint-sized Baby Yoda.

"This was an opportunity to prune everything back to the beginnings again," Favreau said earlier this year of working on the series. "And having new characters allowed us to do that."

"What was really mind-blowing is there’s so much to trying to create that authenticity, to make it feel akin to what George had done," Favreau continued, "and then you realize that George was doing it without a road map."

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere on October 30th exclusively on Disney+.

