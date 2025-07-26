Star Wars Wasted These Two Hollywood Stars (But There’s Still a Chance To Fix It)

Star Wars movies and TV shows have been the proving ground for some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher all saw their careers forged in the Galaxy Far, Far Away, and even established names like Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, and Adam Driver owed their meteoric rises in part to their roles in Star Wars. But then, of course, there are just as many big name stars who were well-established before their Star Wars roles: the likes of Samuel L Jackson, Liam Neeson, and Christopher Lee were all acting royalty first.

Star Wars: The Acolyte arrived with a promise of delving into the unexplored shadows of the High Republic era, and with it came the anticipation of seeing two more cinematic titans, Lee Jung-Jae and Carrie-Anne Moss, join the galaxy far, far away. Their casting brought not only internationally recognized talent but also an undeniable gravitas to their respective roles as Jedi Master Sol (Lee) and Jedi Master Indara (Moss). Both actors boast not only a remarkable career, but also have the ability to command the screen in a way a Jedi Master should. Lee Jung-Jae, fresh off his global phenomenon Squid Game, and Carrie-Anne Moss, forever etched in our minds as Trinity from The Matrix saga, are performers of the highest caliber, renowned for their dedication to their craft and powerful portrayals. Their inclusion in The Acolyte signaled a potential for deep and exciting character development and emotional arcs that only actors of their caliber could deliver, hinting at a richer exploration of the Jedi Order during its golden age.

However, as the series unfolded, a disappointing truth came to light: Star Wars, in a move that felt both premature and perplexing, killed off Moss’ Master Indara in the first few minutes of the premiere (though she appeared in flashbacks), and ended the series with Master Sol’s death. This decision raises a critical question about missed opportunities and, more importantly, how Lucasfilm can fix this mistake and truly leverage the star power the company so briefly, and regrettably, had in their grasp.

The Decision to Kill Off Master Sol and Master Indara Was a Monumental Miscalculation

The swift and decisive ends of Master Sol and Master Indara in The Acolyte felt like a creative decision that squandered near unlimited potential. Lee Jung-Jae’s Master Sol, a seasoned and wise Jedi Master grappling with the resurfacing darkness of the Sith, was a character ripe for a deeper dive. His internal conflicts, his mentorship of Osha, and his struggle to reconcile his past with the present all offered a blank canvas for a multi-season arc.

Similarly, Carrie-Anne Moss’ Master Indara exuded an immediate authority and calm power that hinted at just how formidable the Jedi could be. Her battle with Mae, while visually striking and filled with edge-of-your-seat tension, was over almost as soon as it began, leaving audiences with a sense of disbelief. While Indara’s life ended as The Acolyte began, her story was expanded upon in flashbacks to the critical mission undergone with Master Sol that led to the situation with Osha and Mae decades later. Even during these flashbacks, Indara was captivating, but Star Wars barely scratched the surface of who she is as a character, thus underutilizing the talent Moss brought to the table.

To bring in actors of such renown, with their proven ability to carry even the most complicated of roles on their backs and connect deeply with audiences, only to dispose of their characters within the course of only eight episodes, is a massive mistake. It robbed audiences of the chance to truly connect with these new Jedi, to see them grow, face challenges, and contribute meaningfully to the unfolding story. The High Republic era, with its emphasis on a thriving, yet ultimately challenged, Jedi Order, provided the perfect backdrop for characters like Sol and Indara to flourish. Their roles could have been more than just a single story tied to two twins who, in the overall scheme of things, play very little significance to the story of the Jedi themselves.

The High Republic era is pivotal in showcasing the strength and resilience of the Jedi before the eventual decline seen in the Skywalker Saga, and Lee and Moss are two of the most qualified actors to bring this important era to life. Instead, their premature exits left a void, leaving behind a lingering question: why cast such heavyweights if their contributions were to be so fleeting? Even if The Acolyte had not been cancelled, Indara and Sol’s lives were already over, thus a second season would most likely have focused on Qmir, Mae, and other Jedi like Vernestra.

This decision not only felt like a disservice to the actors themselves but also to the audience, who were denied the opportunity to witness the full breadth of their talents within the Star Wars universe.

Another High Republic Series is the Perfect Solution

The solution to this squandered potential is not only clear but also perfectly aligned with Star Wars’ ongoing expansion of its timeline: a High Republic-era prequel series (or film, considering the international renown of both actors) focusing on the earlier adventures of Master Sol and Master Indara.

Significantly, Lucasfilm publishing has spent years working on the High Republic novels, known as “the High Republic publishing initiative,” which just concluded in June 2025 with Charles Soule’s novel Trials of the Jedi. Neither Sol nor Indara are characters in the High Republic publishing initiative era, thus leaving their tales widely untold in any medium, be it novel, comic, or film/tv. Thus, Lucasfilm has a prime opportunity to maintain the momentum and interest in this vibrant period of Star Wars history through a new live-action venture.

A prequel show, set years before the events of The Acolyte, could explore Master Sol’s journey as a younger Jedi Knight, his rise through the ranks, and the formative experiences that shaped him into the wise and burdened master he would become. As Sol lives in a portion of the High Republic era that takes place after the publishing initiative, the main threats of the Nihil and Marchion Ro have long since ended. Thus, a series centered around Sol could show his early encounters with threats to the Republic that emerged in the wake of the Nihil, setting the stage for another phase within the High Republic era.

With regards to Indara, a prequel would allow for a much-needed exploration of her character, whereas The Acolyte only showed her death and one isolated event in her life. A series could explore her as a powerful and respected Jedi Master, perhaps involved in significant diplomatic missions or leading Jedi operations that showcased her wisdom and combat skills.

With The Acolyte solidifying that Indara and Sol worked closely together, it would not be out of the question to see storylines where these two powerful Jedi are at the height of their abilities, working together on perilous missions, facing down dark side cults, or navigating the political intricacies of the High Republic. Such a series would not only provide a platform for Lee Jung-Jae and Carrie-Anne Moss to truly shine in the Star Wars universe, giving their characters the depth and screen time they deserve, but it would also further enrich the lore of the High Republic. It would offer a fresh perspective on this golden age of the Jedi, showcasing their triumphs and challenges before the shadows began to truly gather. This approach would turn a past misstep into a future triumph, properly utilizing the talent of these two Hollywood stars and delivering the captivating High Republic content that fans truly desire.