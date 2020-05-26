Geoff Johns on Why Now Is the Right Time for Stargirl's Family-Friendly Tone

✖

DC's Stargirl has finally arrived on both DC Universe and The CW bringing the adventures of a new generation of justice with Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) to fans of all ages and it's that accessibility that makes the series a little unique among its fellow DC Comics inspired television shows. Particularly on DC Universe, series like Titans and Doom Patrol tend to be geared toward more mature audiences, but for Stargirl creator Geoff Johns, those "darker" shows just made now all the more opportune time for the brighter tone of Stargirl.

Johns recently told ComicBook.com that Stargirl's lighter, brighter tone simply made for an opportunity to offer something that everyone could watch together and still be true to the comics that inspired it.

"There was Titans and Doom Patrol and I knew Swamp Thing was coming and everything was darker on the DC side and it felt true to the comic, Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E., that there's room for something that was lighter and more for families and then everybody could watch, that adults could still get something out of it, kids could watch it by themselves, you could watch it together," Johns said. "It was designed for that because the character’s always been about that. It comes, obviously, from my family and then it's about families, and the whole point of the show is if we're going to create a Stargirl show and tap into the JSA, we wanted to make it tonally like the comic books and feel like the comic books come to life and have the tone of the comic books."

Johns further explained that Stargirl is both retro and future-facing thanks to how the show is tied to the legacies of the characters presented in comics.

"The tone of Stargirl was always one that was a little retro because it's tied to the legacies of these obscure 1940s characters," he said. "And at the same time, it introduces the future of where those legacies can go in a family story. So, that's why we thought there was room for a show that was different. There's room for a family-friendly show that would still appeal to an older audience, but also allow a young kid to watch it and have fun with it. We always talk like the coolest thing will be, when conventions are back and fingers crossed it's sooner than later, the coolest thing would be to see a young kid with the staff, that would be just like a young girl dressed up like Stargirl. It would be so much fun to see, with her dad dressed like S.T.R.I.P.E."

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe.

