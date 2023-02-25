Stargirl: Jim Gaffigan Explains Why He Didn't Return as Thunderbolt

The CW's Stargirl came to a close late last year, capping off an inspired take on the DC mythos. Across its three-season run, the show was littered with some surprising DC characters and guest stars, including Yz the Thunderbolt, a magical entity who can help anyone who wields the magic pen he resides in. When the Thunderbolt was originally introduced in Season 2, he was voiced by comedian Jim Gaffigan, with comedian Seth Green succeeding him in the role in Season 3. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian supporting his new movie Linoleum, Gaffigan revealed why he stepped away from Stargirl — and revealed that it largely came down to an issue of time.

"Well, by the way, that was an amazing, really great, interesting experience, and I loved it. All of this is gonna sound like B.S., but some of it was just time commitment. You might sit there and go, 'You have to just do a voice Why didn't you do that?' And I was like, 'Well because I don't think, I'm traveling around doing stand-up. ...During the pandemic, it was like 'Yeah, I'll do it.' I have kids, and kids love Stargirl and all that, but it was also one of those things where they're like 'Do you wanna do it again?' Even five days where I'm [recording], that's a lot of time. And they were so nice, and the guy that ran the show was amazing. It was a great opportunity when I was doing some of the the visual thing where I wear a camera on my head and I pretended to be Thunderbolt and all that. But it's weird, because I'm seeking creative fulfillment and that's not to say that it wasn't creatively fulfilling. It was, but it was also, I'm really busy, so there's there's picking and choosing. It sounds weird, but I'm being completely serious. Everyone was great, but I just was like, 'I don't have time.'"

Could Stargirl return for Season 4?

Despite Stargirl ending at The CW and getting to conclude with a proper ending, there still has been the question of whether or not the series' story could continue. As series creator Geoff Johns explained,

the plan was always for the show to end when its crop of characters graduated from high school.

"It was incredibly important, and I always knew that was going to be the last scene for the series, always," Johns said of the series' ending. "It was this future scene where we'd jump ahead and see the JSA as this fully formed team. I never wanted to work on the show after they graduated from high school. The show would've ended regardless as soon as they graduated high school because it's not a college show or a superhero show about a team of adults."

