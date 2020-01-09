Stephen Fry to Host Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History for BBC

The BBC will use the Wizarding World as a hook to bring educational programming to the airwaves in 2020, as Stephen Fry has committed to host Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, a special that will explore “origins and stories of mythical creatures and the fantastical beasts from J.K. Rowling’s stories and explore their history and connections with animals roaming the planet today.” The program will be created and released in partnership with Warner Bros. — who has the film rights to the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises — and London’s Natural History Museum. A statement released by the BBC promises “elements which will be immediately recognisable to fans of Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts film series.”

The documentary will also feature the Natural History Museum’s exhibition, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder Of Nature. The exhibition, set to open in Spring 2020, allows visitors to encounter legendary beasts next to dazzling specimens and historic objects from their scientific collection.

“The BBC is world-renowned for its amazing natural history programming and it is a delight to bring the natural world and Wizarding World together on BBC One,” said BBC’s Director of Content, Charlotte Moore.

“I could not be more delighted to be a part of this magnificent opportunity for us Muggles to show the wizarding world that the fantastic beasts in our world are more than a match for theirs,” said Fry — who provided the narration for the Harry Potter audiobooks — in a statement. “Joining forces with the combined powers of the fabulous BBC, its legendary Natural History Unit and the magical Natural History Museum we hope to be able to bring you closer than you’ve ever been to some of the most spectacular and extraordinary creatures ever seen.”

Here’s the official description, per the statement from the BBC:

This spellbinding BBC One special will take viewers on an incredible journey from the hidden corridors of London’s Natural History Museum to the frozen steppes of Siberia and secret caves of Madagascar. From centaurs to Nifflers, birds of paradise to the Phoenix, 11,000 year-old woolly rhinos to the Erumpent and giant squid to the Zouwu, the gripping stories and surprising science behind specimens in the Natural History Museum is a global journey of discovery drawing parallels between the real world and the fabulous worlds of mythology and literature – including elements which will be immediately recognisable to fans of Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts film series.

There is no official release date yet for the special, and even its title is currently a work in progress. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more information as it comes.