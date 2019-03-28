Storyboard Artist Jeremy Simser Reveals Hilarious Comics-Accurate ‘Riverdale’ Fight Scene

If you’ve been watching Riverdale this season, you likely noticed that a jailhouse fight club led Archie into a life of boxing and, more recently, operating a boxing gym. It’s Riverdale, so if you aren’t up-to-date, just roll with it. During one particular episode, Archie was going up against a mammoth fighter with an agreement to take a dive in exchange for a bunch of money and some exposure within the local fight community. Ultimately, he didn’t do it, but the best part of the episode may not be his sudden moral shift but these behind-the-scenes storyboards from artist Jeremy Simser (Supergirl).

Simser took to Twitter tonight to share a pair of images featuring a comics-accurate (classic Riverdale, not the new-look version) look at Archie Andrews facing off against a giant fighter. And, while Riverdale is a show full of sexy 20-somethings playing high school kids who usually dress like they’ve never heard of sleeves, it’s a little funnier to see ol’ waffle-haired Archie with a six-pack. The page was not a “real” part of his storyboards but rather a humorous page he added, and apparently it landed with producers and now he’s sharing it with the fans of the hit CW series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I did some storyboards for a recent episode of Riverdale where Archie does some boxing. When I handed in my rough pass, I included this as the first page and they all thought I was hilarious. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/RTVvRgEEjx — Jeremy Simser (@JeremySimser) March 28, 2019

While he is probably best known for his work on the Arrowverse superhero shows, Simser is no stranger to humor; recently, he has been providing work for Kevin Smith, including storyboarding his episodes of TV, his movies, and products for Smith’s comic book shop, the New Jersey-based Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash. Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Jane the Virgin on The CW.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!