New Strange Planet Clip Shows a Struggle to Connect (Exclusive)

Connecting with other beings is something that's easier said than done, no matter what species you are or what planet you live on, as confirmed in a new clip from this week's episode of Strange Planet. Based on the New York Times #1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, this week's episode showcases how you sometimes have to hedge your bets and plant the seeds of connection and hope in order to really manifest those relationships into developing. You can check out the clip from this week's Strange Planet above before it premieres on Apple TV+ on September 20th.

This week's episode, entitled "Before Star Rise," is described, "A couple who run a skin ink parlor are hit with unexpected news. Careful Now's manager and regular go on an impromptu date."

Voicing this world of beings are Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (Community), and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

Strange Planet is co-created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle. Academy Award winner Alex Bulkley (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), Emmy Award winner Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), Lauren Pomerantz (Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show), Emmy Award winner Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall, Harvey Beaks), Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community), and Taylor Alexy Pyle serve as executive producers. Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Despite focusing on strange creatures on a strange planet, creator of the series Nathan W. Pyle previously expressed that he drew inspiration from Star Trek for the series to show the universality of connection.

"I think it was the creator of Star Trek who actually used the phrase 'strange planet' when describing humans, and I think that's one of the things that has always stuck out to me," Pyle previously shared with ComicBook.com. "We live on a strange planet; the creation of this show is about how we probably aren't the only ones. There are probably another set of beings out there. I'm sure you've seen the most recent pictures of deep space. There are so many galaxies, there are bound to be beings within that shot somewhere, and that's just one little piece of the sky. So my idea is, certainly there's other beings out there. What if they wear socks and watch soccer games just like we do?"

A new episode of Strange Planet premieres on Apple TV+ on September 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new episode? Let us know in the comments!