Stranger Things Cast Appearance Brings Conformity Gate Back, But There’s An Obvious Explanation

The Stranger Things conspiracy theorists are back once again, after a sighting of two key cast members has breathed new life into the viral and now perhaps notorious Conformity Gate. Netflix’s Stranger Things was an incredibly popular show for four seasons—with perhaps a bit of a dip in positive reception with season 3—but its popularity took a major hit with season 5. The fifth and final season was rolled out in three parts, with part one actually performing quite well and having fans beyond excited to see the next two installments. Unfortunately, part two was met with harsh backlash, and the finale was met with what some might call outright delusion, with the pervasive fan theory Conformity Gate suggesting that the final episode was a fake-out and a real, better finale was coming.

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It has now been almost a year since that finale, which arrived on Netflix and in select theaters on New Year’s Eve last year, and Conformity Gate held out for a surprisingly long time but eventually died down (though it never entirely disappeared), particularly after several Stranger Things actors began weighing in and poking a bit of fun at it. Now, however, a brand-new sighting of Mike Wheeler actor Finn Wolfhard and Lucas Sinclair actor Caleb McLaughlin filming something together has brought Conformity Gate back in full force. Sadly, for those who are still holding out hope that Stranger Things isn’t truly over yet, there’s a very logical explanation for this appearance, and it’s not new episodes. Check out the video and more about this appearance below.

Finn Wolfhard And Caleb McLaughlin Are Likely Filming Something for Stranger Things, But Not New Episodes

Notably, the video of McLaughlin and Wolfhard seemingly filming something together in Chicago, at least according to reports, does show both actors in outfits consistent with their Stranger Things characters, understandably intensifying speculation that this really could be the series return that many fans have been anxiously awaiting. However, it seems likely that this is just an ad, which could be tied to numerous projects or promotions. More than likely, this is tied to the Netflix release of the Broadway show The First Shadow, although there are various other projects (such as Tales From ’85 and perhaps others we don’t yet know about) or events, like Netflix House’s Stranger Things experiences, that this could be advertising.

Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin have been spotted filming something in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/P2LkeEOZWP — Stranger Things Updates (@Updates_SThings) November 2, 2026

While many of the comments are expressing exactly that, with some also suspecting it could be related to the upcoming Stranger Things Day on November 6, there are many comments still hoping that this could be proof of Conformity Gate. In response to the above X post sharing the video, one commenter wrote, “Looking for El?????” and another said, “The real Stranger Things ending.” A more emotional comment reads, “I dream and beg so much that season 6 of Stranger Things will come out.”

Are you holding out hope for more episodes of Stranger Things, or do you think this will just be an ad? Share your thoughts in the comments below.