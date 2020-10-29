Stranger Things Fans and More Celebrate Winona Ryder’s 49th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Winona Ryder! The iconic actor known for Beetlejuice, Heathers, Stranger Things, and more turns 49 today, October 29th. The Internet has been celebrating Ryder today, especially since she's known for spooky roles and Halloween is only a couple of days away. From honoring her best roles to celebrating her badass history, Twitter is filled with love for Ryder today.
Ryder will be seen next in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which has resumed filming in Atlanta. We've already gotten some fun glimpses of the cast, but no good looks at Joyce Byers just yet. While we wait to find out what's in store for Joyce (and the future of the Jopper ship), we will enjoy the fun tributes to Ryder on her special day, which you can check out below...
Happy Birthday, Queen
𖤐Winona Ryder turns 49 today🦇 pic.twitter.com/jeHssRQQZA— 💀 (@_Abhorrence) October 29, 2020
"Absolute Legend"
Happy 49th birthday to the absolute legend that is Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/0R0m7EkCxw— Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) October 29, 2020
Her Time to Shine
happy birthday scorpio queen winona ryder! spooky season belongs to you pic.twitter.com/uUlQJ3ftdo— jen (@lanadeleuze) October 29, 2020
No Choice but to Stan
happy birthday to winona ryder and her endless list of iconic performances pic.twitter.com/314E110ZRm— ً (@wiIdshot) October 29, 2020
Iconic History
It's Winona Ryder's birthday today, show some RESPECT. pic.twitter.com/CRD5trAW7C— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 29, 2020
Jopper Feels
Winona Ryder Day! 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/D5Tsns2sT3— best of david harbour (@bestofharbour) October 29, 2020
Forever Fashionable
Winona Ryder in oversized suits circ 90’s pic.twitter.com/zoU6dkhuym— Lili-Rose (@fillesdouces) October 25, 2020
Where's the Lie?
when you look up the words 'iconic' and 'range' in the dictionary, it's just a picture of winona ryder #happybirthdaywinonaryder pic.twitter.com/aXVzrgDNuU— annie ✨ winona day (@joycefinkels) October 29, 2020
Ah, Memories
i am once again thinking about gwyneth paltrow and winona ryder’s nineties “friendship” pic.twitter.com/m60jtoYfa7— keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) October 29, 2020
Finally, a Fancam
winona ryder fancam bc it’s her day pic.twitter.com/hbsfNnIAxG— tiff ミ☆ WINONA DAY (@uhtubular) October 29, 2020