Stranger Things Fans and More Celebrate Winona Ryder’s 49th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Winona Ryder! The iconic actor known for Beetlejuice, Heathers, Stranger Things, and more turns 49 today, October 29th. The Internet has been celebrating Ryder today, especially since she's known for spooky roles and Halloween is only a couple of days away. From honoring her best roles to celebrating her badass history, Twitter is filled with love for Ryder today.

Ryder will be seen next in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which has resumed filming in Atlanta. We've already gotten some fun glimpses of the cast, but no good looks at Joyce Byers just yet. While we wait to find out what's in store for Joyce (and the future of the Jopper ship), we will enjoy the fun tributes to Ryder on her special day, which you can check out below...