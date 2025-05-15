7 Stranger Things Mistakes You’ll Never Be Able to Unsee

One of Netflix’s biggest shows, Stranger Things is full of mysteries and little details that keep fans hooked. If there’s one thing the Duffer Brothers excel at, it’s creating a well-structured story with carefully developed characters and arcs that have rarely drawn public criticism. If something needs to be explained, chances are it will be by the end of the series. Still, like any production, the show isn’t free from mistakes and oversights – whether in continuity, facts, or behind the scenes. Some are easy to catch for those with a sharp eye, while others are more subtle – but once noticed, they’re hard to forget.

Here is a list of the most notable mistakes made by Stranger Things throughout its seasons. Although many went unnoticed at first, once you spot them, they’re impossible to ignore – and might even tempt you to revisit the show just to see them for yourself.

1) The Importance of a Roll in D&D Rules

Dungeons & Dragons plays a significant role in the plot of Stranger Things, but one particularly iconic scene involving the game may actually reveal a small slip in the script. In the very first episode of season 1, the boys are in the middle of a campaign and need to roll a 13 on the dice to hit the Demogorgon with the “Fireball” spell. Sounds dramatic – but here’s the issue: in D&D, “Fireball” is a spell that hits automatically. Players only roll to determine the amount of damage it causes, not to see if it hits.

To make things even more confusing, the same “13 to hit” detail comes up again in the final episode of the season, as if the result of that roll had been crucial to the action. In reality, that number wouldn’t have mattered – the spell would’ve landed either way. A small but clear mix-up in the game’s rules, especially noticeable to longtime D&D players.

2) The Shotgun That Teleports Back to the Wall

In the first episode of season 1, another thing happens that’s hard to miss – especially in a moment when viewers are fully engaged in the tension of the scene. Will disappears, but before that, during his desperate escape from the Demogorgon, he runs into the garage and grabs a .22 caliber rifle hanging on the wall. With trembling hands, he loads a few rounds and points the gun at the door, ready to defend himself. But when the monster suddenly appears behind him and Will is pulled into the Upside Down, the shock of the moment isn’t just about the creature.

Right after Will vanishes, the garage is shown again – and the rifle is mysteriously back on the wall rack, exactly where it was before. No one is seen putting it back, and considering the urgency of the moment, that makes little sense. At the very least, it should’ve been left on the floor. A clear continuity error, tucked into one of the most critical scenes of the entire show.

3) Nancy’s Revolver That Never Runs Out of Ammo

Nancy faces the Demogorgon head-on in episode 8 of season 1 – a high-stakes moment in which she bravely fires multiple shots at the creature with a revolver. So far, everything tracks. But a curious detail sneaks in when you count the number of times she pulls the trigger without reloading. During the second confrontation, she fires at least eight rounds from what’s clearly a six-shot revolver – and that’s assuming she somehow had time to reload after firing three shots during their earlier encounter.

The issue? The situation was pure chaos, offering no realistic window for calmly reloading a weapon. It makes the whole sequence feel a bit implausible. Either Nancy is armed with a revolver from another dimension, or the Duffer Brothers were counting on no one doing the math.

4) Will’s Dialogue With Dr. Owens That Changes

In season 2, the first episode shows Will being examined by Dr. Owens after one of his terrifying visions of the Mind Flayer. When asked about how he felt during the experience, Will replies with a single word: “Frozen.” The doctor then follows up with, “Frozen? Cold frozen? Frozen to the touch?” – a line that helps heighten the mystery and emotional weight of Will’s condition. But in the second episode, when Dr. Owens watches the tape of their conversation, something odd happens.

The dialogue has changed. On the recording, after Will says “Frozen,” the doctor instead asks, “Actually frozen cold?” A small difference on paper, but one that disrupts the continuity. The original lines are missing entirely, and the doctor’s tone and phrasing shift without explanation.

5) The Boom Mic Reflection in the Police Car

In episode 4 of season 3, Mike and his friends are speculating about whether the Mind Flayer might be seeking a new host. The scene then cuts to Hopper and Joyce arriving at Hawkins Town Hall, a transition that seems pretty standard. However, there’s one detail that’s hard to miss – the reflection in the police car. Before Hopper even steps out of the vehicle, you can spot the boom mic reflected in the driver’s side window.

The sound recording equipment, which should remain out of sight from the audience, inadvertently makes an appearance, revealing the technical crew’s presence. It’s a small mistake (and one that can happen on any production), but it’s definitely noticeable for the keen-eyed viewers who are paying attention to the finer details.

6) The Film Crew’s Reflection in the Hospital Lights

In season 3, episode 5, a highly intense fight breaks out in the hospital between Nancy, Jonathan, and the journalists Bruce and Tom. The couple hides in an operating room, desperately trying to escape. As the tension builds, the camera switches rapidly between shots and close-ups, capturing the chaotic atmosphere. But after Nancy picks up a phone and screams, the focus shifts to the surgical lights on the ceiling – and that’s when a glaring mistake becomes apparent: the reflection of a crew member, wearing shorts and sneakers, is clearly visible on the light fixture.

It doesn’t end there. A few minutes later, after Jonathan drives a pair of scissors into Tom’s throat, another close-up of the same light shows the reflection once again. This time, it’s the cameraman’s arm and part of the camera that appear in the reflection, moving as the scene unfolds. In a sequence that’s meant to be visually gripping and full of suspense, these technical slip-ups can totally break the immersion.

7) The Radio Duet Between Dustin and Suzie

Stranger Things is known for its unforgettable scenes, and one of the standout moments comes in the season 3 finale when Dustin and Suzie communicate via radio and sing a duet of “Never Ending Story.” It’s a fun and memorable scene, but there’s one glaring issue that makes most fans scratch their heads. The radios used by the characters operate on simplex channels. This means only one person can transmit at a time while the others can only listen.

So, when Dustin and Suzie sing together over the radio, what’s actually happening is impossible. If two radios are transmitting at the same time, the result would be a garbled mess of overlapping sounds and transmission failures – certainly not a perfectly synchronized duet. In reality, it wouldn’t work like that at all.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.