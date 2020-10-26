Stranger Things 4 Set Photo Reveals New Look at Mysterious Character

✖

After a long hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, filming on the fourth season of Stranger Things is finally underway once again. All of the most popular characters from the beloved Netflix sci-fi series are back in action for the upcoming fourth installment, as well as some new faces that weren't around for the first three seasons. Some photos from the set of Stranger Things have started to make their way online, showing off a mysterious new addition to the cast.

These new photos, which were posted to Twitter, feature Joe Keery's Steve Harrington walking alongside this new character, proving that the actor in question is indeed filming scenes for Stranger Things. Other photos in the set show the character on his own as well. You can take a look at the images below.

STRANGER THINGS NATION WE GOT NEW CHARACTERS pic.twitter.com/WfBz8rBBe6 — chandler|#TRANSLIVESMATTER ✧ (@Keeryluv) October 22, 2020

There's no word as to who this new character could be, or what role they might fit when it comes to the dynamic of the existing roster. He seems to be the same age as Steve, Nancy, and Jonathan. We do know, however, that there will be a bit of a time jump between Season 3 and Season 4, so he may have met Steve during that time.

"We want each season to feel different, as opposed to re-creating the same thing over and over again," co-creator Ross Duffer told THR. "With season three, we realized early on that we were going to shoot mostly in the summer and that it would be released in the summer. Automatically, that gave it this very different feel in terms of both the tone and the colors. We wanted it very saturated, and we wanted this season to feel like the big Hollywood summer blockbusters that we grew up with and loved so much. There's a little more humor in it, a little more action, and it just has a different feel than the past two seasons, which were set in the fall and a little more dreary and scary."

"We keep learning the same lesson over and over again: We cram too many ideas into the show," Matt Duffer added. "We've learned to really rely on our actors; we take so much inspiration from them. The script evolves as we start to work with them, and that's something we've been increasingly open to. Seeing what Maya was doing in the first couple of episodes really informed how we wrote her character moving forward and made Robin more interesting and well-rounded."

Are you looking forward to seeing what the new season of Stranger Things has in store? What do you make of the mysterious new character on set? Let us know in the comments!