Stranger Things Star Compares Final Filming Day to a Pixar Favorite (And Now We’re Emotional)

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most beloved series, and the final season is probably the most anticipated yet by fans. After a decade since it first premiered, filming on season five of the series finally wrapped up last month. Aside from all the excitement from fans to see the show’s conclusion, the cast is also pretty emotional. In a recent chat with Variety to promote his film The Legend of Ochi from A24, Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler) took the chance to share his thoughts on the end of Stranger Things, a project that helped launch his career. He even compared it to one of Pixar’s most emotional films in a move that has us curious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Opening up about his experience on set, Wolfhard said the final day of filming was “incredibly emotional.” He explained that a big part of that came from working on the same project for such a long time. “It’s the last 10 years of my life. Also for the creators, the Duffer Bros. started when they were 30 and now they are 40. Everyone had a long journey and shared it together. My whole childhood was there. It was sort of the Toy Story 3 moment of leaving your toys behind. It was really special.” Just from that comment, you can bet fans should be ready to feel the same way.

This isn’t the first time that such a comparison has come up, as it seems the end of Stranger Things was really emotional for everyone involved. Millie Bobby Brown has mentioned before how hard it was for her to say goodbye to her character Eleven. Still, it looks like everyone was pretty happy with how the story wrapped up. Wolfhard even compared the filming to The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which was a pretty long and intense shoot.

“We had a long last year,” he said. “We shot sort of Lord of the Rings style with a year-long shoot. It was a great way to go out and very intense. I feel like it couldn’t have ended better.”

David Harbour also mentioned that the series finale was a rollercoaster of emotions for the entire cast. He revealed how the long run made everyone feel like a big family, which really influenced the farewell. According to him, the season – and especially the final episode – “is very beautiful.”

All things considered, it’s pretty safe to say that the final season of Stranger Things is shaping up to be promising. For a generation that’s followed the story for 10 years, the Duffer Brothers, have already hinted that the season will be even more nostalgic, mirroring the emotion and elements of the storyline from season 1. Even so, while it’s also been revealed that it will be pretty large in terms of scale, it’s worth mentioning that its tone might be quite bold, with a possible R-rating. However, this is still speculation, as almost nothing has been confirmed about the next season so far, aside from the episode titles.

Season 5 of Stranger Things is set to drop this year on Netflix.