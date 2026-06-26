Stranger Things Stars Confirmed to Reunite for New Netflix Series, And It Could Be a Major Hit

Stranger Things may be over now, but two of its biggest stars aren’t done working with each other yet – despite many salacious rumors to the contrary. New reports are coming in that Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour – who starred together in Stanger Things as psychic heroine Eleven and her surrogate dad, Hopper – have been tapped to star together in a spy drama series that’s being produced by A24 (Backrooms Hazbin Hotel, Marty Supreme, The Drama), and written by Jack Thorne, the Emmy-winning writer of Netflix’s hit series Adolescence.

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According to Netflix, the yet-untitled series will be about “disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour)” who “is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) — now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps — vanishes on a mission, forcing him to return to a field that has evolved beyond him.”

In a statement, Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series, US and Canada, said, “We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before. Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world.”

Harbour & Brown’s New Netflix Series Marks A Major Turn

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things / Netflix

It’s rare that we ever operate in the celebrity gossip space, but it’s hard not to see this announcement as a major turn in the (apparently ongoing) saga of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour.

Prior to Stranger Things Season 5’s debut in 2025, the tabloids erupted with scandal when it was reported that Brown had actually filed a legal claim against Harbour for alleged “harassment” and “bullying.” Things seemed to be settled by the time the two stars and the rest of the Stranger Things cast hit the red carpet to promote the final season and celebrate the ending of the show. Now they’re making an even bigger statement by reteaming for a new series, in which Brown will get to play an adult version of the parent-child role, with Harbour sliding into the role of the befuddled elder. It’s not hard to imagine both actors having a bit of meta fun with it all.

Just this month, Harbour addressed his issues with Brown and where they stand. As the actor explained to Variety, “It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we’re fine,” he said. “Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things. People are very scared of being human. It’s unfortunate, because I don’t know how to navigate this weird media world. But it was completely normal, and we adore each other and always have.”

We now know that he even teased this upcoming Netflix project with Brown, as in the same interview he said, “You’ll see more of me and Millie. Ten years wasn’t enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me.”

Stranger Things and Adolescence are both streaming on Netflix. No release date yet on this new spy drama series. Talk more TV with us below on the ComicBook Forum!