Super Bowl 2020: Jason Momoa Rocket Mortgage Ad Is Creepy As Hell

Jason Momoa has become a staple in the world of “nerd-dom”, bringing to life characters such as Aquaman for Warner Brothers and Kahl Drogo from Game Of Thrones. Through his recent hosting duties for Saturday Night Live, we were shown a much lighter side of Momoa who has some serious comedy chops under his belt, taking on characters that have kept us laughing for days. Now, Momoa has returned to comedy once again with a hilarious, albeit creepy, commercial for Rocket Mortgage wherein he “lets it loose” and shows his “true self”.

In the commercial, Momoa takes off his “wig”, revealing a bald head beneath while also losing the muscles that have been such a trademark for the man who portrayed some of the biggest and baddest fictional characters in recent memory. As Jason shows us a side we’ve never seen, the commercial ends hilariously as his wife, Lisa Bonet, helps him in lifting a small amount of weights as he struggles to push them above his chest. Needless to say, it’s clear that Momoa is having a blast with his comedic roles and acting in general and we hope to see more roles from him like this moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rocket Mortgage shared the hilarious video via their Official Twitter Account, putting their ad time on the Super Bowl to good use for this year, which will surely be a point of discussion tomorrow over several water coolers across the world thanks to Momoa’s serious transformation here:

Home. Where comfortable means no shoes, no wig, and no … ? 🤔 See how Jason Momoa gets comfortable at home and how we can help you #GetComfortable financing one. pic.twitter.com/YydJuhPIuU — Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans (@RocketMortgage) February 3, 2020

Aquaman 2, the sequel to the extremely profitable first feature that was a part of the DC Cinematic Universe, will be released in 2022, so fans will have to wait a while to see Jason Momoa once again taking the crown of Atlantis, though we’re sure he’ll give us another amazing performance as he has in the predecessor.

What did you think of this hilarious Rocket Mortgage Ad? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Momoa!