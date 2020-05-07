Supergirl: Season 5 Finale Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "Immortal Kombat", the nineteenth and final episode of Supergirl's fifth season. The description hints at Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) putting their differences aside to work together, something that will be interesting, given their fractured relationship throughout this current season. You can check out the synopsis for "Immortal Kombat" below:

“Immortal Kombat” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she’d trust again – Lena (Katie McGrath). Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her. Meanwhile, Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex.

David Harewood directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Emilio Ortego Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb."

"I think there’s always potential [for Kara and Lena to reconcile], you know?" McGrath said in an interview last year. "I think the writers are very smart, and I think they have a very clear, articulated plan about what they're doing. And I would hate to think that you're not going to get Kara and Lena back as they were before. And I think fundamentally Lena is still a very good person, and I think she does just miss her friends. She misses Kara desperately, and part of me believes that Lena would do anything to get that back if it meant that Kara wouldn't, as she thought, betray her again. If Lena felt that Kara couldn't betray her again, I think Lena would do anything to get that friendship back. I think the illustration of that is how hurt she was. You couldn't feel that amount of hurt if you didn't actually care."

The episode is also expected to feature a very specific storyline for Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) -- one that took a different shape after production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Supergirl folks have talked to me because we couldn't shoot our last episode," Cryer explained in a recent interview. "We had shot some of the last episode, and they're gonna use some of that footage, but they're writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it. Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn't happy anymore. So, I was like, 'Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!' Supervillains, we relish our chance to actually not be defeated every now and then."

Are you excited to see Supergirl's Season 5 finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Immortal Kombat" will air on May 17th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.