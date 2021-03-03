Superman & Lois: "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower", the third episode of Superman & Lois' first season set to air on Tuesday, March 9th. The first two episodes of The CW series has seen Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) face a new set of challenges as they move their family from Metropolis to Smallville following the death of Martha Kent as well as discover that their son Jordan (Alex Garfin) has inherited Clark's powers while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has not. Complicating matters is the appearance of a new threat, The Stranger (Wole Parks) and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) whose plan to revitalize Smallville's coal mine doesn't pass Lois' sniff test.

Both the challenges of the boys knowing their Kryptonian heritage and Lois' investigation of Edge will play a part in "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower. Per the episode synopsis, Clark will take some time to share his history with the boys while Lois digs deeper to find the truth about Morgan Edge. But just because Lois is continuing to do what she does best as the world's most well-known reporter, don't expect the transition to Smallville to be easy on her. Tulloch told ComicBook.com that we'll get to see Lois be a fish out of water in the small town, too.

"We are going to have [urban settings] because he still has to jet off at a moment's notice to places all over the world," Tulloch told ComicBook. "So we're still going to have these set pieces, and I know that the fans are going to want to see a lot of that. It's just primarily going to be rooted more in these muted colors. Smallville...honestly it's like a bit of a ghost town, and that's part of why I think it looks so beautiful. We're shooting widescreen, we're shooting in a different aspect ratio, but it is going to be the sort of the stereotypical colors you would think of when you were thinking of a farm. I think I have seen it because I do engage with fans on social media. I have seen some people being like, 'I want to see Lois in Metropolis.' Lois is a city girl and I'm like, I get it. But that's part of why her storylines kind of interesting because she is a fish out of water in Smallville."

You can check out the synopsis for "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower" below.

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) during a family breakfast. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) dig deeper to uncover the truth about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was written by Brent Fletcher and directed by Gregory Smith.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/9c on The CW. "The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower" airs March 9th.