DC Fans Are Loving the Superman & Lois Series Premiere
Superman & Lois debuted Tuesday night on The CW, marking the iconic DC Comics character's live-action return to the small screen as the center of his own show. As Superman is not only one of the most recognizable comic book characters in existence, but also one of the most popular, the stakes were high for how The CW would adapt the hero's story, especially given that the series is offering fans a take we've never really seen before: Superman as a working father as he and Lois Lane take on both professional and personal challenges trying to juggle it all. Now that the series is finally here, kicking off with an extended premiere episode, fans are weighing in on the brand new Arrowverse series -- and fans are loving Superman & Lois.
On social media, fans started offering their thoughts on the brand new series and the response was very positive about nearly every aspect of the series. For many, the show conjured up memories of Christopher Reeve's time as the iconic character while others love the family approach. Still, others couldn't get over the fun Easter Eggs in the premiere, but the real winner was that very first super-suit we see Superman wearing in the opening montage -- an homage to the iconic Fleischer costume from the 1940s Superman animated films. People loved the homage to the cover of Action Comics #1 as well.
Overall, fans on social media loved the first episode of Superman & Lois. You can read on for a selection of the reactions below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Love
Unironically love this #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/FZk3KQyNxL— Seán🇮🇪🃏 (@AlchemistSean) February 24, 2021
Christopher Reeve
We getting a Christopher Reeve freeze the lake to put out a fire homage. This is a nice touch. #SupermanAndLois— Kylo-Ben (@00Reject) February 24, 2021
Sold
It's only 5 mins in and I already lovr and in sold on SUPERMAN & LOIS. Wow what a great start to this show. #SupermanAndLois— UzamakiJ (@UzamakiJ) February 24, 2021
Even superheroes have issues
#SupermanAndLois yes.....even superhero kids have mental health issues and i'm glad anxiety is being addressed— Amy Harber, Queen of all Social Media (@TheAimercat) February 24, 2021
Like watching Christopher Reeve
Also, gotta say in the opening monologue, when Clark meets Lois, I really felt like I was watching Christopher Reeve. @tylerhoechlin really embodied him there and again, incredible! #SupermanAndLois— Chuck Hull (@TheRunningJedi) February 24, 2021
Could we get a Supergirl nod?
I love this show so far, and I’m on board to keep watching for sure. I also love the new story of this Superman and Lois, but they seem to have completely abandoned ANY of the CW continuity, and I’m not sure that was necessary. A nod to Kara would be nice.#SupermanAndLois— Kevin Dwyer (@KevinDwyer45) February 24, 2021
This is a modern Superman.
omg, the kids' dialogue doesnt fall short either. very grown up version. the little girl was talking about meth labs. this is not the 20th century's "superman". #SupermanAndLois— Bob Germanovich (@BobGermanovich) February 24, 2021
Love this
I love this shot. #SupermanAndLois https://t.co/K4H9eQlZf3— Ashley (@awmarvel24) February 24, 2021
They did it!
They did the things!! #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/MSblOrhie0— Bill Walko (@TheHeroBiz) February 24, 2021
Everything
5 min in and this is already everything I’ve ever wanted from a Superman show #SupermanAndLois— Chris Fuchs (@crfuchs7) February 24, 2021