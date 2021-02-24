DC Fans Are Loving the Superman & Lois Series Premiere

Superman & Lois debuted Tuesday night on The CW, marking the iconic DC Comics character's live-action return to the small screen as the center of his own show. As Superman is not only one of the most recognizable comic book characters in existence, but also one of the most popular, the stakes were high for how The CW would adapt the hero's story, especially given that the series is offering fans a take we've never really seen before: Superman as a working father as he and Lois Lane take on both professional and personal challenges trying to juggle it all. Now that the series is finally here, kicking off with an extended premiere episode, fans are weighing in on the brand new Arrowverse series -- and fans are loving Superman & Lois.

On social media, fans started offering their thoughts on the brand new series and the response was very positive about nearly every aspect of the series. For many, the show conjured up memories of Christopher Reeve's time as the iconic character while others love the family approach. Still, others couldn't get over the fun Easter Eggs in the premiere, but the real winner was that very first super-suit we see Superman wearing in the opening montage -- an homage to the iconic Fleischer costume from the 1940s Superman animated films. People loved the homage to the cover of Action Comics #1 as well.

Overall, fans on social media loved the first episode of Superman & Lois. You can read on for a selection of the reactions below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.