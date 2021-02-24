Superman & Lois Season 1 Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for the first season of Superman & Lois. With the series debut on Tuesday night setting the stage, this new preview gives fans a glimpse at what they can expect across the Arrowverse series' inaugural season and it looks like there's a lot of challenges in store for Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) not only with their teen sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) but with Lois's father, General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh). The preview teases that Clark will have some challenges trying to put his family first while Sam Lane wants him to prioritize his life as Superman.

Of course, there's more than just the family aspect of things that Clark and Lois will have to deal with in Season 1. Tuesday's series premiere introduced a couple of threats for the family, including Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) who has bought the Daily Planet, secretly purchased the Smallville bank, and appears to have bigger plans for Smallville and the mysterious The Stranger (Wole Parks) who made his disdain for Superman known in the episode -- as well as opened up a larger mystery about who he really is.

"I have two boys who are wildly different, so that became part of the storytelling," showrunner Todd Helbing recently told Den of Geek. "What do you do as parents when one child is completely different from the other and needs different attention and different help? The brothers’ relationship changes the family dynamic. And as working parents, how do you juggle your lives? Just thinking about Lois Lane being the most famous journalist in the world and the demands that her job has coupled with the demands that Superman would have, how do you infuse the storytelling with all of those challenges?"

According to the synopsis for next week's episode, "Heritage", these different stresses -- family and foe -- will play a major factor as the Kents settle in Smallville. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME – While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Meanwhile, tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) invites the Kent family over for a barbecue. Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, and Dylan Walsh also star. (#102). The episode was written by Todd Helbing and directed by Lee Toland Krieger.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Heritage" will debut on Tuesday, March 2nd.

