Superman & Lois Adds Inde Navarrette as Lana Lang's Daughter

The CW's Arrowverse of shows is continuing to grow and evolve, with Superman & Lois set to be the latest among them. In addition to continuing the stories of Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), the series is set to introduce a slew of new characters into the television franchise -- and it looks like the latest one has just been confirmed. According to a new report, 13 Reasons Why and Wander Darkly star Inde Navarrette has been cast in a series regular role as Sarah Cushing in the upcoming series. Sarah is the daughter of Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez) and Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), and is described as a whip-smart, super cool wild child with some demons in her past who becomes friends with the Kent boys, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin).

Written by Todd Helbing, and based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series also includes Wole Parks as the villainous The Stranger, and Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane.

"When Todd Helbing, who's our showrunner, was telling me about the story for the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch said in a previous interview. "It's so good, and it's so something we haven't seen before with them, so I think it's going to be great."

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to tell this story, that for now shall remain a secret. But I’ve been blessed with nothing less than the most wonderful people to do it alongside of," Hoechlin said, praising his co-star Tulloch when the series was first announced. "All the people behind the scenes care so much about these characters and their lives and the parts to which we’ll be speaking about, it gives me great comfort to know that they’ll steer us in the right direction. Thank you to everyone that said “yes” to this project (Warner Brothers, DC, CW). We won’t let you down. It’s going to be a grand adventure. Can’t wait to get to work!"

h/t: Deadline

