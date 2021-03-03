Superman & Lois Star Alexander Garfin on the Show's Season 2 Renewal

✖

Earlier today, The CW ordered a second season of Superman & Lois, the newest series set in the shared universe of DC series colloquially known as the Arrowverse. The renewal comes ahead of tonight's second episode, and following a series premiere that marked a two-year high in the Tuesday night time slot populated by the network's biggest superhero hit, The Flash. In a fortuitous coincidence, ComicBook happened to be on the phone with Superman & Lois actor Alexander Garfin at the time. Garfin plays Jordan Kent, one of Clark and Lois's twin sons, in the series, and obviously he was pretty happy to get the news.

In fact, when we related to Garfin that we had heard it just minutes before, he answered back that he had been told only moments before taking our call. Not that it was particularly surprising.

"We expected it based on how we were building the sets and everything, however it's good to have that reassurance that we can tell that story for another year, not one-and-done," Garfin told us.

Tonight's episode hinges in no small part on Garfin's character, as Jordan joins his father at the Fortress of Solitude, looking for answers to the mysteries he started to experience in the series premiere. There, he will get to "meet" his grandfather, Jor-El, in holographic form as played by Braveheart's Angus MacFadyen.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck), looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

What did you think of the pilot episode of Superman & Lois? Will you be watching when it comes to its regular time slot tonight?: Sound off in the comments.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash.