‘Supernatural’ Hopes To Bring Back [SPOILER] This Season

There are just some characters Supernatural fans can’t go on without. Sam and Dean Winchester top the list of all-star heroes, but the pair are not the only ones there. Supernatural just isn’t the same without Bobby Singer, and the show’s bosses hope the hunter will return this season.

During a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, Robert Singer admitted Supernatural would bring back the Winchester Brothers’ pseudo-father in a heartbeat.

“Jim [Beaver] is a go-to character,” the co-showrunner said, referencing the actor who plays Bobby. “If we can get Jim back, we always love to have him.”

Andrew Dabb also commented on the character’s return in season 13. The showrunner said Bobby could easily comeback when Supernatural begins to explore the alternate apocalyptic world which Jack opened a portal too.

“Moving into the middle [and] the back-half of the season, we plan to do a lot more exploring of the apocalypse world: What it looks like, what it is, how angels live there, how demons live there, how people live there, [and] hopefully another check-in with Bobby Singer down the road, maybe some other people as well,” Dabb said.

However, the producer does want fans to know Supernatural won’t split itself evenly between the two worlds. The Winchesters are still the show’s focus along with their beloved Impala.

“Ultimately, this is not an apocalypse world show,” Dabb said. “We’re not moving away from the bunker and the Impala.”

If you are not familiar with Bobby’s fate in Supernatural, then you are in for one complicated story. The hunter has had all sorts of close calls on the show, but Bobby was finally laid to rest back in season 8. The flannel-loving character has since dropped into various cameos during seasons 9-12, so fans are thinking it is only a matter of time until Bobby comes around for season 13.

Supernatural airs on The CW on Thursdays at 7:00 CST.