Supernatural Fans Are LOVING Sam Winchester's Epic Thor Moment

Thor's hammer Mjolnir made its first appearance on Supernatural since season eight, and fans are loving it. During tonight's episode, "The Last Holiday," there's an epic shot of Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) wielding the hammer during a battle. The specifics of the battle are not clear, as the shot came in the middle of a montage of such showdowns with monsters of all shapes and sizes -- but the hammer, which has been established as a weapon powerful enough to kill deities, was used to do just that in the season eight episode "What's Up, Tiger Mommy?" in which Sam used it to mete out some cosmic justice.

In that episode, Mjolnir was in the hands of Plutus, the god of greed, who auctioned it to another god, Mr. Vili, for the finger of the Frost Giant Ymir and 5/8 of a virgin. When the Winchesters found themselves at odds with Crowley and a minor deity named Beau, Mjolnir became a weapon of opportunity as Sam seized it from Mr. Vili and used it against Beau.

(It seems pretty clear that you need not be worthy, as in the Marvel comics and movies, nor super-strong, as in the original mythology, to wield Mjolnir here. Sam lacks godlike strength, and while he may be worthy, it would be hard to believe that Mr. Vili or Plutus fit the bill.)

Minor spoilers ahead for tonight's episode, "Last Holiday."

In the episode tonight, Sam and Dean (Jensen Ackles) encounter a wood nymph who has been secretly living in the Men of Letters bunker since the '50s. Deciding to take the boys on as her own family, she feeds them, mothers them, and gets the machinery of the bunker working up to its peak capacity, giving some explanations to items like the radar machine and the giant telescope along the way.

During the episode, there's a montage of the Winchesters taking out demons, set to "Cleanin' Up the Town," the song from a similar montage in Ghostbusters. This isn't, in fact, the only allusion to Ghostbusters if you count the matronly supernatural being hanging out at the card catalogue, or a shot later in the episode when shutting down the boiler set off klaxons and lights a la when the Ghostbusters' containment unit was shut down. But at the end of the montage, there's a shot of the pair busting in on a group of unsuspecting monsters, with Sam carrying Mjolnir and Dean wielding a grenade launcher.

Needless to say, Supernatural Twitter was into it.