Supernatural Fans Are LOVING Sam Winchester's Epic Thor Moment
Thor's hammer Mjolnir made its first appearance on Supernatural since season eight, and fans are loving it. During tonight's episode, "The Last Holiday," there's an epic shot of Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) wielding the hammer during a battle. The specifics of the battle are not clear, as the shot came in the middle of a montage of such showdowns with monsters of all shapes and sizes -- but the hammer, which has been established as a weapon powerful enough to kill deities, was used to do just that in the season eight episode "What's Up, Tiger Mommy?" in which Sam used it to mete out some cosmic justice.
In that episode, Mjolnir was in the hands of Plutus, the god of greed, who auctioned it to another god, Mr. Vili, for the finger of the Frost Giant Ymir and 5/8 of a virgin. When the Winchesters found themselves at odds with Crowley and a minor deity named Beau, Mjolnir became a weapon of opportunity as Sam seized it from Mr. Vili and used it against Beau.
(It seems pretty clear that you need not be worthy, as in the Marvel comics and movies, nor super-strong, as in the original mythology, to wield Mjolnir here. Sam lacks godlike strength, and while he may be worthy, it would be hard to believe that Mr. Vili or Plutus fit the bill.)
Minor spoilers ahead for tonight's episode, "Last Holiday."
In the episode tonight, Sam and Dean (Jensen Ackles) encounter a wood nymph who has been secretly living in the Men of Letters bunker since the '50s. Deciding to take the boys on as her own family, she feeds them, mothers them, and gets the machinery of the bunker working up to its peak capacity, giving some explanations to items like the radar machine and the giant telescope along the way.
During the episode, there's a montage of the Winchesters taking out demons, set to "Cleanin' Up the Town," the song from a similar montage in Ghostbusters. This isn't, in fact, the only allusion to Ghostbusters if you count the matronly supernatural being hanging out at the card catalogue, or a shot later in the episode when shutting down the boiler set off klaxons and lights a la when the Ghostbusters' containment unit was shut down. But at the end of the montage, there's a shot of the pair busting in on a group of unsuspecting monsters, with Sam carrying Mjolnir and Dean wielding a grenade launcher.
Needless to say, Supernatural Twitter was into it.
My Thor
prevnext
In Jensen words “I don’t care how much longer Chris’s hair is, you are my Thor “ SAMS IS THE ONLY THOR I KNOW FROM NOW ON#Supernatural #LastHoliday pic.twitter.com/SCAGNY1aAf— hodaya ♪ (@hodaya___) October 9, 2020
The rocket launcher
Omg the holiday sequence was so cute but can we all talk about the fact that Dean had the rocket laucher and that Sam had Thor's hammer 😂😍 #Supernatural #LastHoliday @JensenAckles @jarpad @Alex8Calvert— ♋🐢🖤Katrina Naipo🌺🌴🤙🏽 (@Hula_Tiger) October 9, 2020
prevnext
Mjölnir (Thor’s hammer) is pretty dope, but I’m psyched that Dean finally got to use his grenade launcher. 🤙🏼👻 #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/EgnkR7Tn4U— DK (@ohnoDK) October 9, 2020
Worthy
prevnext
SAM WINCHESTER BEING WORTHY OF THOR’S HAMMER IS AND FOREVER WILL BE I-FUCKING-CONIC #Supernatural— soos 🎃 spn spoilers! (@_sogetthis) October 9, 2020
That other guy
prevnext
OMG THOR'S HAMMER HHAHAHAH @jarpad You're my Thor #Supernatural #LastHoliday pic.twitter.com/JjtFRkuIf1— EveryLittleHope (@EveryLittleHope) October 9, 2020
We'll damn -- darn -- damn sure avenge it
prevnext
If Sam's channeling Thor this episode, looks like Dean's been playing the part of Captain America. The foreshadowing is not subtle, but I don't mind. 😂 #Supernatural #LastHoliday— CindyMTL (@CindyMTL) October 9, 2020
Credit goes to the writer
prevnext
Grenade launcher AND Thor’s Hammer!?!?!?!!!!!!
I FRIGGING LOVE YOU @spacekicker !!!#Supernatural #LastHoliday— Michgator 😷 ATeamHasNoName (@raiahome) October 9, 2020
This...seems like it would be a short fight.
prevnext
Sam Holding Thor’s Mjolnir vs Dean Holding Negan’s Lucille.
Let’s Go!! #Supernatural— Oxtober Ox Haney (@OxfordHaney) October 9, 2020
Ghostbusters, too
prevnext
A Ghostbusters sequence and Sam still has Thor's hammer! #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/StMaWE0pZr— Peter Rossi (@peterossi21) October 9, 2020
Don't call it a comeback
THEY KEPT THE THOR HAMMER #LastHoliday #Supernatural— emily ♈︎ || spn spoilers until end (@gothbarryallen) October 9, 2020
OMG is the Mjölnir making a comeback on #Supernatural?! I’m here for Sam/Thor 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/pU1qsbnRiY— ◂ Jo ▸ (@JoLeCha) October 6, 2020
Did Sam really come in holding Thor’s hammer? I didn’t know that they still had that. #Supernatural— Mary Ryan (@kitsunegari1186) October 9, 2020
prevnext
#Supernatural SAM STILL HAS THOR’S HAMMER. pic.twitter.com/4eoKWpxJzj— Sayla M’Spookie 💀 (@Sayla_Vie) October 9, 2020
The best
prev
sam winchester aka the best thor #Supernatural— NAT ✨ (@the_revengers20) October 9, 2020