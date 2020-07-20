Jensen Ackles Shares Last Photo He Has of Supernatural Stars On Set Together

✖

Supernatural is coming to an end, and Jensen Ackles has a milestone to share with fans: the last photo Supernatural's stars on set together. The photo sees Ackles (Dean Winchester) joined by his series co-stars Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester), Misha Collins (Castiel), and Alexander Calvert (Jack), leaned up against the Winchesters' famous Chevy Impala. If there was ever a photo that encapsulates what Supernatural is all about (or just a wallpaper that most fans will cherish), this is it. It's a good teaser/reminder of Supernatural's final episodes, which still have yet to be produced, after the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

"Unfortunately, this is the last pic I have of all of us on set together. Our faces say it all. The uncertainty, the emotion, the fear of not knowing how it will all go or more importantly, how @jaredpadalecki will handle a birthday without us. You’ll be just fine, buck-o. We’ll be back in that beautiful car to celebrate soon enough. (Hopefully). Happy Birthday, brother. See ya soon. #spnfamily"

Supernatural has already aired 13 episodes of season 15, with seven episodes left to go. The coronavirus delays stopped Supernatural's production around episode 18, meaning there are two episodes left to film, with post-production work to be done on episode 18. Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb told fans the following when the shutdown occurred:

"We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak," Dabb wrote. "So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way -- to help us all get through this."

The delay of Supernatural's final run is also holding up The CW on another front: launching Jared Padalecki's Walker Texas Ranger reboot series, Walker. CW president Mark Pedowitz has told fans that as soon as these final two eps of Supernatural are in the can, Padalecki will be off to work on Walker - so fans won't have to miss him for very long.

Supernatural's final episodes are (hopefully) returning this fall.

