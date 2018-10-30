‘Supernatural’ Channels Slasher Movies in “Mint Condition” Photos

The CW has debuted new photos for “Mint Condition”, the fourth episode of Supernatural‘s fourteenth season.

The episode will be the long-running series’ latest Halloween fare, but with a pretty clever twist. As it turns out, the episode will see Sam (Jared Padalecki) and company dealing with action figures that have turned to life, including a macabre-looking creature dubbed “Hatchet Man”.

“Sam and Dean and our whole crew get involved in our homage to ’80s slasher movies,” showrunner Andrew Dabb teased earlier this year. “We’ve got some really cool gory stuff planned for that.”

Considering Supernatural‘s many previous theme episodes – with inspiration ranging from fan-fiction to ghost hunting shows to a crossover with Scooby Doo – fans can surely expect a lot of zaniness.

The photos also hint at Dean having a pretty unique role in the episode, seeing as he is still possessed by Michael.

“It’s challenging to write episodes without Dean Winchester in them, because he is such a fundamental part of the show.” Dabb explained in a previous interview. “But it’s also exciting [for] Jensen and us [to have] the opportunity to play around with this new character. It gives some other characters a bit of breathing room in terms of Castiel and Jack, and Mary and Bobby.”

“The hardest thing about a show like this, sometimes, is every year, you have to create the new Big Bad,” Dabb explained. “You have to build that character. You have to build that actor to find a comfort level with the show and everything else. With Jensen playing Michael, there’s none of that. This is an actor who everyone loves, who knows exactly what the show is, who knows exactly who he is, who knows exactly [and] very smartly how to approach this character. So it’s really given us, like instantly, a great bad guy, which is kind of obvious, but it’s something where you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s really, really cool.’”

You can view the synopsis for “Mint Condition” below!

“HALLOWEEN HORROR — Dean (Jensen Ackles) continues to struggle. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) must think fast when action figures come to life, and our heroes find themselves living in a real-life horror movie.

Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Davy Perez. (#1404).”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.