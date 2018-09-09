‘Supernatural’ to Pay Homage to ’80s Slasher Movies in Season 14

Supernatural is still managing to keep things fresh in their upcoming fourteenth season, and it sounds like that will include lampooning a beloved genre.

In a recent interview with TVLine, showrunner Andrew Dabb teased that the fourth episode of Season 14 will see Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester and company dealing with a predicament inspired by slasher movies.

“Sam and Dean and our whole crew get involved in our homage to ’80s slasher movies,” Dabb teased. “We’ve got some really cool gory stuff planned for that.”

At the moment, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the plot of the ’80s-inspired episode will be like, or what movies in particular the episode will pay homage to. But considering the series’ many previous theme episodes – with inspiration ranging from fan-fiction to ghost hunting shows to a crossover with Scooby Doo – fans can surely expect a lot of zaniness.

This theme episode is just one of the ways that Supernatural will be breaking format in Season 14 — including not featuring Dean for a stretch of time, seeing as his body is currently possessed by Michael.

“It’s challenging to write episodes without Dean Winchester in them, because he is such a fundamental part of the show.” Dabb explained in a previous interview. “But it’s also exciting [for] Jensen and us [to have] the opportunity to play around with this new character. It gives some other characters a bit of breathing room in terms of Castiel and Jack, and Mary and Bobby.”

“The hardest thing about a show like this, sometimes, is every year, you have to create the new Big Bad,” Dabb explained. “You have to build that character. You have to build that actor to find a comfort level with the show and everything else. With Jensen playing Michael, there’s none of that. This is an actor who everyone loves, who knows exactly what the show is, who knows exactly who he is, who knows exactly [and] very smartly how to approach this character. So it’s really given us, like instantly, a great bad guy, which is kind of obvious, but it’s something where you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s really, really cool.’”

Supernatural will return with new episodes on Thursday, October 11th, at 8/7c on The CW.