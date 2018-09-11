‘Supernatural’ Showrunner Reveals How the Wayward Sisters Will Appear in Season 14

It sounds like the story of the Wayward Sisters definitely isn’t finished yet.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed that the cast of the ill-fated Wayward Sisters backdoor pilot will factor into the upcoming Season 14 in some interesting ways. For one thing, Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) will be returning under very particular circumstances.

“[Jody is investigating] a mysterious death, when it turns out that she and Sam and Dean are looking for the same person.” Dabb explained. “That involves her in a case that has pretty big repercussions, Wayward-wise, going forward.”

But Jody won’t be the only Wayward Sister to make her way to Season 14, with the goal ultimately being to have the whole ensemble return in an organic way.

“We’re also going to see Donna later this season,” Dabb revealed. “And our hope is, toward the back half of the season, to see everyone together in a plotline that we think dovetails very nicely with our Supernatural storyline for the season. We’re not, like, taking a detour into Wayward world. [We’re] taking some of those characters who we love so much, and some of the ideas, and folding them into Sam and Dean’s story.”

Wayward Sisters got a backdoor pilot in Supernatural‘s most recent season, with fans eager to see what would be next for the show’s female-led ensemble. Mere days after not being picked up by The CW, a petition to save the series earned over 50,000 signatures, and fans are still going above and beyond to make their voices heard about the series. And while having the Wayward Sisters characters folded back into Supernatural probably isn’t the ideal situation, the cast of the flagship series have expressed a desire for it to happen.

“Selfishly, I’m split,” Jensen Ackles, who stars as Supernatural‘s Dean Winchester, said earlier this year. “I’d love to see these girls go and tell this amazing story, and I’d love to help them do that. But at the same time, I want to keep those characters in our world. I don’t want to let them go; they’re amazing characters. They’re fan favorites and they’re cast favorites, so there’s a reason that they got that opportunity and I think it just goes to show how great they are and how valuable they are to us.”

“I would love to see Wayward go forward, but I also know that there’s a great back-up, which is that all of those characters are alive and well and there’s a place for them in the Supernatural universe.” Misha Collins, who plays Castiel, echoed. “We would love to see any and all of the Wayward Sisters back in action on Supernatural.”

The fourteenth season of Supernatural will debut on Thursday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.