Supernatural Showrunner Addresses How the Winchester Brothers Will Handle God in Season 15

Supernatural is gearing up for its fifteenth and final season, as the Winchester brothers and their allies go up against God himself. Based on new comments from co-showrunner Andrew Dabb, going up against the Almighty – who has essentially been pulling the strings for Sam and Dean’s entire lives – will be a unique challenge. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dabb spoke about what’s next in the Winchesters’ fight against God, and how it will mirror the character arcs that initially started the series.

“There’s always more to the story than a pure black-and-white villain narrative but at the end of the day, God’s been pulling the strings behind the scenes and now it’s Sam and Dean realizing their strings have been pulled, not liking it for what it’s done to them, and really trying to break free for real for the first time in their lives,” Dabb explained.

“It is a relationship they had with their father,” Dabb continued. “So much of their journey, especially Dean’s journey, was breaking away from that kind of conditioning, so yes it’s God and it’s big and it sounds kind of corny when you say that God’s the big bad of our final season, but at the same time, thematically and in terms of parallels, it actually ties very strongly to what this show has always been, from literally episode 1.”

Of course, the emotional nuance of the situation is expected to take a bit of a backseat in the Season 15 premiere, as Sam and Dean have to deal with God unleashing a horde of zombie souls out of the gates of hell.

“I don’t think they’re feeling great,” Dabb revealed. “It doesn’t invalidate what they’ve done. They still saved a lot of people and that stands, but at the same time, a lot of the ghosts they’ve taken care of who were sent down to hell are back and we’ll see that in the first episode with the return of some old faces.”

You can check out the synopsis for Supernatural‘s Season 15 premiere below!

“THE BEGINNING OF THE END – Picking up here we left off last season, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again.

John Showalter directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb.”

Supernatural‘s final season will begin Thursday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.